Sonoran Desert Copper Faces Trading Restrictions

Prime Meridian Resources (TSE:SDCU) has released an update.

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation has been unable to submit its audited financial statements on time, leading to a Management Cease Trade Order which restricts trading by certain company insiders but allows others to continue trading. The company is actively working with auditors to correct the filing delay and expects to complete the required financial documentation by June 28, 2024. In the meantime, regular updates will be provided to keep shareholders informed of the company’s status.

