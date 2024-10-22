News & Insights

Stocks

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals expands partnership with healthcare distributor

October 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) has entered into an amendment to its distribution agreement with a leading global healthcare distributor for the marketing and distribution of its wound care products in Canada. As previously announced, on August 19, 2024, Sonoma entered into a distribution agreement with a global healthcare distributor for the marketing and distribution of its wound care products in the United States, to be sold through hospital systems and other healthcare channels. The new amendment allows the same distributor to also distribute these products in Canada, and adds over-the-counter wound care products for sale in both countries.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNOA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNOA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.