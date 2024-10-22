Sonoma Pharmaceuticals expands partnership with healthcare distributor

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) has entered into an amendment to its distribution agreement with a leading global healthcare distributor for the marketing and distribution of its wound care products in Canada. As previously announced, on August 19, 2024, Sonoma entered into a distribution agreement with a global healthcare distributor for the marketing and distribution of its wound care products in the United States, to be sold through hospital systems and other healthcare channels. The new amendment allows the same distributor to also distribute these products in Canada, and adds over-the-counter wound care products for sale in both countries.

