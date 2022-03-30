Markets
Sonoma Pharma Unveils Microdox In New Zealand, Australia And South Africa - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) said it has launched Microdox, an urinary tract infection catheter and bladder rinse in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. Microdox is a super-oxidized solution based on the company's patented Microcyn Technology. It is currently available through Sonoma's partners, Te Arai BioFarma in New Zealand and Australia, and NuAngle in South Africa.

Bruce Thornton, COO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, said: "Our proprietary Microcyn technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety."

