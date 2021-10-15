Sonoma : Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer Approved By Australia With 15 Second COVID-19 Kill Time

(RTTNews) - Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer has been approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration with a 15 second SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) kill time, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) and its partner, the MicroSafe Group said in a statement.

In Friday pre-market trade, SNOA was trading at $7.21 up $1.27 or 21.38%.

The Australia has approved extended claims for Nanocyn Disinfectant and Sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma for its partner MicroSafe using Sonoma's patented Microcyn Technology.

Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer was previously approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for use against SARS-CoV-2 in mid-2020.

The administration has now approved extended claims for the hard-surface disinfectant Nanocyn with a 15 second kill time against common viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, Norovirus (Gastro), and influenza, and a 30-second kill contact time against common bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), E. coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, fungi and mold - including Candida Albicans.

In addition, Nanocyn had been previously certified by major aviation manufacturers. The product can disinfect aircraft without damaging sensitive materials. It is also the only TGA registered hospital grade disinfectant of its kind to be certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia.

