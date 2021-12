Dec 20 (Reuters) - Packaging products provider Sonoco Products Co SON.N said on Monday it will buy Ball Metalpack, a sustainable metal packaging manufacturer, for $1.35 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.