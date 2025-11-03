Is Sonoco Stock a Buy After Its Chairman of the Board Bought Over 2,500 Shares?

Key Points

Sonoco's Chairman of the Board John Haley purchased 2,506 shares in the company in October.

Sonoco stock was near its 52-week low when Mr. Haley made his buy.

Chairman of the Board John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) in an open-market purchase on October 28, 2025 according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 2,506 Transaction value $99,914.22 Post-transaction shares (direct ownership) 23,310 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $935,896.50

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($39.87) as of October 28, 2025. Post-transaction value is based on the trade-date closing price.

Key questions

How does this purchase affect John Haley’s direct equity exposure to Sonoco Products Company?

This trade increased Mr. Haley’s direct holdings by 2,506 shares, bringing his direct stake to 23,310 shares, or approximately 0.02% of shares outstanding. The post-transaction market value of his direct position is now approximately $935,900 (based on the closing price on October 28, 2025).

How does the size of this transaction compare to Mr. Haley’s historical trading activity?

This is the third open-market purchase by John Haley since February 2025, following two prior acquisitions: 3,000 shares on February 27, 2025, and 2,246 shares on May 2, 2025, indicating a recent shift to active accumulation.

What is the recent performance context for Sonoco Products Company shares?

Shares were priced at $39.87 for this transaction. Over the past year, Sonoco Products Company’s total return was -21.2%.

Does this transaction alter the overall insider ownership structure?

John Haley’s direct stake post-purchase remains modest relative to total shares outstanding. He also indirectly holds 183,497 shares of Sonoco through his spouse.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 10/28/25) $39.87 Market capitalization $3.96 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.34 billion Net income (TTM) $555.81 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using October 28th, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products, including rigid paper containers, metal ends, flexible packaging, fiber-based tubes, and molded foam protective packaging.

The company generates revenue primarily through the production and sale of packaging solutions across consumer and industrial segments, leveraging a global manufacturing and distribution footprint.

Sonoco serves a diversified customer base in industries such as food, paper, textile, chemical, construction, and wire and cable, with operations spanning North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates with over 23,000 employees and maintains an international presence.

The company’s integrated business model supports both consumer and industrial clients, providing tailored packaging products that address a range of end-market needs. Sonoco’s competitive advantage is rooted in its diversified product portfolio and ability to serve customers across multiple geographies and industries.

Foolish take

Sonoco's Chairman of the Board John Haley's purchase of shares is noteworthy, suggesting he has a bullish outlook on Sonoco's future. The purchase came when the stock hovered near its 52-week low of $38.65 reached on Oct. 30.

A factor in the stock's decline is Sonoco's forecast for a drop in full-year diluted earnings per share (EPS) to a range between $5.65 and $5.75 from its previous guidance of approximately $6. This is despite generating $2.1 billion in its fiscal third quarter ended Sept. 28, which represented a 57% year-over-year increase thanks to its Eviosys acquisition.

Another concern is Sonoco's hefty debt load of over $5 billion at the end of Q3. The company is reducing this sum, which is already down by $1.9 billion since the end of 2024.

However, its free cash flow for the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 came in at $29 million compared to $171 million last year. This casts a cloud over Sonoco's ability to reduce its debt while paying dividends. The company currently boasts a high dividend yield of over 5%.

Although Sonoco's EPS is falling in the short term, the company is working to strengthen its business. Its revenue, boosted by price increases to offset the impact of inflation and tariffs, shows potential for long-term growth.

That said, you may want to wait for the next couple of earnings reports to see how its efforts are progressing before deciding to buy.

Glossary

Open-market purchase: Buying shares directly on a public exchange, not through private transactions or company-issued programs.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing that reports insider trades of a company’s securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider ownership: The portion of a company’s shares held by its executives, directors, or other key insiders.

Direct equity exposure: The amount of a company’s stock personally owned by an individual, not through funds or indirect means.

Shares outstanding: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Accumulation: The process of steadily increasing ownership of a stock, often through repeated purchases.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Market value (of position): The current total worth of an investor’s holdings, calculated using the latest share price.



Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

