Is Sonoco Stock a Buy After the CFO Purchased Over 8,000 Shares?

Key Points

CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 8,058 shares at a reported price of $49.64 per share, representing a transaction value of ~$400,000 on April 24, 2026.

The purchase increased direct holdings by 39.31%, bringing post-transaction direct ownership to 28,558 shares.

This is the second material open-market purchase by the CFO in less than six months, reflecting a substantial increase in personal equity exposure at a time when the stock's one-year return is 13.23% as of April 24, 2026.

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Paul Joachimczyk, Chief Financial Officer of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON), reported the acquisition of 8,058 shares in an open-market purchase valued at ~$400,000 on April 24, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 8,058 Transaction value $400,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 28,558 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.42 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported purchase price ($49.64).

Key questions

What proportion of existing holdings does this purchase represent?

The acquisition expanded direct holdings by 39.31%, increasing the CFO's stake from 20,500 to 28,558 shares.

The acquisition expanded direct holdings by 39.31%, increasing the CFO's stake from 20,500 to 28,558 shares. Is there evidence of a trend or pattern in recent insider activity?

This is the second major open-market purchase by Paul Joachimczyk since October 2025, with cumulative net buying totaling 28,558 shares and no sales recorded to date.

This is the second major open-market purchase by Paul Joachimczyk since October 2025, with cumulative net buying totaling 28,558 shares and no sales recorded to date. How does the transaction price compare to current and recent trading levels?

The purchase price of $49.64 per share was approximately 2.5% above the April 24, 2026 market close of $48.45 and is within 1.2% of the trading price of $50.25 as of April 28, 2026.

The purchase price of $49.64 per share was approximately 2.5% above the April 24, 2026 market close of $48.45 and is within 1.2% of the trading price of $50.25 as of April 28, 2026. What is the current scale of insider ownership relative to overall company equity?

Following the transaction, the CFO holds 0.029% of outstanding shares, aligning with typical insider ownership levels for large-cap industrial firms.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 23,400 Revenue (TTM) $7.49 billion Net income (TTM) $1.02 billion 1-year price change 13.23%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 24th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sonoco Products Company offers industrial and consumer packaging products including rigid paper containers, flexible packaging, molded foam, and temperature-assured packaging, with revenue primarily from the Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments.

It operates a global manufacturing footprint, generating revenue through the production and sale of fiber-based, plastic, and metal packaging solutions to a diversified set of end markets.

The company serves customers in the paper, textile, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable industries across North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Sonoco Products Company is a leading global manufacturer of packaging solutions, leveraging a broad product portfolio and extensive operational scale. The company’s strategy focuses on serving diverse industrial and consumer markets with innovative, fiber-based, and sustainable packaging.

Sonoco’s longstanding presence and integrated business model provide a competitive edge through supply chain efficiency and customer diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 24 purchase of Sonoco Products stock by CFO Paul Joachimczyk is a noteworthy event, especially given shares hit a 52-week high of $58.44 in February, and are still well above the low of $38.65. The buy demonstrates Joachimczyk is bullish on the stock’s future.

Shares rose after Sonoco reported 2025 revenue of $7.5 billion, an impressive 42% year-over-year increase, and reduced net debt by 40% year over year, strengthening its balance sheet.

However, the stock dropped after first quarter results showed sales slipped 2% year over year to $1.68 billion, and the company’s 2026 sales guidance projected between $7.25 billion to $7.75 billion in revenue, which is comparable to 2025 performance. The Q1 sales drop was due to the divestiture of its ThermoSafe business, and should bounce back over the long term.

That could be a factor in why Joachimczyk purchased shares. The buy makes sense considering Sonoco stock’s valuation. Its price-to-earnings ratio of eight is around a low point for the past year, suggesting shares are at an attractive price level relative to earnings. This suggests now may be a good time to pick up Sonoco Products stock.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.