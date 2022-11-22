Sonoco (SON) to Open Plant in Turkey to Boost Sonopost Output

Price PerformanceSonoco’s shares have lost 3.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to ConsiderSonoco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Hubbell HUBB, OI Glass OI and Titan International TWI. While HUBB and OI flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TWI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Hubbell has an estimated current-year earnings growth rate of 29.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The earnings estimates have been revised 6.6% upward in the past 60 days. HUBB has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%. Its shares have gained 22.5% over the past year. OI Glass’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.9%, on average. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased 14.3% for 2022. For the ongoing year, the bottom line is estimated to grow 6.1% from the previous-year level. The OI stock has gained 41% in the past year. Titan International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.6%, on average. Current-year earnings are estimated to grow 161.1% from the year-ago reported figure. TWI’s shares have risen 90.4% in the past year.
