Sonoco (SON) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Sonoco (SON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.20, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the packaging maker had gained 1.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Sonoco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.92 billion, up 35.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $7.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.31% and +33.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sonoco should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sonoco is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Sonoco is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.

We can also see that SON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Containers - Paper and Packaging was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sonoco Products Company (SON): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.