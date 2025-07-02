Sonoco (SON) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Sonoco (SON) shares rallied 5% in the last trading session to close at $45.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Sonoco’s shares gained since the company announced it will report the second quarter 2025 results on July 23.



In the first quarter of 2025, Sonoco reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.38 in the first quarter of 2025. The bottom line improved 23% from the prior-year quarter. Sonoco’s net sales were $1.71 billion in the first quarter. The top line improved 31% year over year on gains from Eviosys acquisition and EMEA business.

This packaging maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.9 billion, up 17% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sonoco, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Sonoco is a member of the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. One other stock in the same industry, Graphic Packaging (GPK), finished the last trading session 3.7% higher at $21.85. GPK has returned -3.8% over the past month.

Graphic Packaging's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.45. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -25%. Graphic Packaging currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

