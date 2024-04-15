Sonoco (SON) Signs Deal With ENGIE to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Sonoco Products Company SON announced that it signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement ("VPPA") for production from ENGIE's Big Sampson Wind Project. This move marks SON’s first renewable energy project and is a step forward in Sonoco's integrated approach to corporate sustainability.



Big Sampson is a wind power project of ENGIE, which is currently under construction in Crockett County, TX. The project adds to ENGIE North America's more than seven gigawatts of renewable energy output in operation or under construction throughout the United States and Canada.



The project will consist of 60 wind turbines, each expected to have a generating capacity of 4.5 megawatts. It is anticipated to be completed in late 2025, employing 400 trained construction experts. Once operational, 10 to 15 full-time workers will support the system on-site.



Under the VPPA and subject to certain conditions, Sonoco and ENGIE have agreed to a deal for an estimated 140 megawatts of electricity per year, which represents approximately 48% of Sonoco's U.S. electricity consumption in 2025 and around 52% of Big Sampson's expected output capacity for 15 years beginning with the plant's commercial operation. Sonoco expects the VPPA to help reduce its baseline carbon emissions by almost 14%.



Sonoco plans to reduce global Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 25% by 2030 from a 2020 baseline through a variety of corporate activities. It intends to serve enhanced package design, install energy-efficient equipment, and obtain renewable energy sources.



The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 in the fourth quarter of 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The figure came within its guidance of $1.01-$1.16. The bottom line fell 20% from the prior-year quarter.



Sonoco’s net sales were $1.64 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. The top line, however, fell 2.4% year over year on lower volumes and pricing.

Price Performance

SON shares have lost 4.6% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sonoco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.