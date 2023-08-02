Sonoco (SON) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Lowers '23 View

Sonoco Products Company SON reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 in second-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50. The figure came below the company’s guidance of $1.45-$1.55. The bottom line fell 22% from the prior-year quarter’s levels, driven by lower volumes.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of $1.16 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.33.



Sonoco’s net sales were $1,705 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,833 million. The top line fell 11% year over year, hurt by lower volumes.

Operational Update

The cost of sales was $1,348 million, 11.7% lower than the year-earlier quarter. The gross profit in the reported quarter totaled $357 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $387 million. The gross margin came in at 20.9% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 20.2%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $171 million, down 4.9% year over year.



Adjusted operating income was $211 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $250 million. The operating margin came in at 12.4%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 13.1%.

Sonoco Products Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sonoco Products Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sonoco Products Company Quote

Segmental Performance

The Consumer Packaging segment’s net sales were down 7% year over year to $924 million, as volumes were impacted by destocking trends. We predicted the segment’s sales to be $968 million in the quarter. Operating profit amounted to $95 million, down 32% from the prior-year quarter. The reported figure missed our estimate of $114 million.



Net sales in the Industrial Paper Packaging segment were $585 million, reflecting a year-over-year dip of 20% due to a low volume and mix. Our estimate for the segment’s quarterly sales was $661 million. Operating profit totaled $87 million, reflecting an 8% year-over-year fall. We expected operating profit to be $91 million in the quarter.



Sales for the All Other segment, which comprises protective, healthcare, retail and industrial plastics units, were $197 million, flat year over year. The reported figure lagged our projected sales of $203 million. Operating profit for the segment totaled $29 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $17 million. We predicted operating income to be $20.7 million in the quarter.

Financial Performance

Sonoco reported cash and cash equivalents of $319 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared with $227 million at the 2022-end. The company generated cash flow from operating activities of around $347 million in the first half of 2023 compared with the $184 million reported in the prior-year period.



As of Jul 2, 2023, total debt was $3.15 billion, down from $3.22 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Guidance

Sonoco projects a third-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS between $1.25 and $1.35.



The company lowered its adjusted EPS guidance for 2023 to $5.10-$5.40 from the previously disclosed $5.70-$6.00. SON anticipates low-volume trends in the Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging businesses to continue for the rest of the year. A less favorable price/cost environment in Industrial during the second half of the year will also impact earnings.



The operating cash flow for the year is expected at $925-$975 million. The free cash flow is projected between $620 million and $720 million.

Price Performance

Sonoco’s shares have lost 4.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 0.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Sonoco currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW. WOR and MTW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and GWW has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 22.6% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 52% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 256.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 7.8% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares have gained 58% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grainger’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $35.86, up 1% in the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.1%. GWW gained 56% in the last year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonoco Products Company (SON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.