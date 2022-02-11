Sonoco (SON) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q4, Up Y/Y

Sonoco Products Company SON reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 90 cents in fourth-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents. The figure met the upper end of the company’s guidance of 84-90 cents. The bottom line increased 9.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels, aided by benefits from positive price/cost, lower tax rate and strong productivity, which were slightly offset by year-over-year fewer shipping days and the impact from the divestiture of the company’s former display and packaging businesses.



Including one-time items, the company reported EPS of 66 cents against the year-ago quarter’s loss per share of 12 cents.



Sonoco’s net sales were $1.44 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. The top line rose 4.6% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher selling prices to combat inflation. The disposition of the company's European and U.S. display and packaging contract businesses in November 2020 and April 2021 had a negative impact.

Operational Update

Cost of sales was $1,176 million, 6.8% higher than the year-earlier quarter’s $1,101 million. Gross profit during the reported quarter totaled $264 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $275 million. Gross margin came in at 18.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 19.9%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $154 million, down 2.2% year over year. The adjusted operating income came in at $125 million during the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $126 million. The operating margin came in at 8.7%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 9.2%.

Segment Performance

The Consumer Packaging segment’s net sales were up 3.3% year over year to $589 million, driven by higher selling prices, partly offset by fewer shipping days in the quarter. The operating profit amounted to $56 million, down 14.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels as strong productivity gains were offset by a negative price/cost relationship stemming from raw material cost inflation coupled with the impact of fewer shipping days.



Net sales in the Industrial Paper Packaging segment totaled $655 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 20.5% on higher selling prices, partly offset by fewer shipping days in the quarter. The operating profit totaled $57 million, reflecting a 33% year-over-year improvement on a positive price/cost relationship, partly offset by the impact of fewer shipping days.



Sales for the All Other segment, which comprises protective, healthcare, retail and industrial plastics units, dropped 25.7% year over year to $195 million. The downside was primarily caused by the disposition of the display and packaging businesses and fewer shipping days. The operating profit for the segment came in at $11.2 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $17.2 million.

Financial Performance

Sonoco reported cash and cash equivalents of $171 million at the end of 2021 compared with $565 million at 2020-end. The company generated cash flow from operating activities of around $299 million in 2021 compared with $706 million in 2020. Free cash flow was $56 million in 2021 compared with $524 million in 2020.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the total debt was $1.61 billion compared with $1.70 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. At the end of 2021, Sonoco’s total debt to total capital was 46.5% compared with 47.1% at the end of 2020.

2021 Performance

Sonoco reported an adjusted EPS of $3.55 in 2021 compared with $3.41 reported in the prior year. Earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Including one-time items, the company incurred a loss of 86 cents per share against earnings of $2.05 in 2020.



Sales were up 6.7% year over year to $5.59 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 billion.

Guidance

Sonoco projects first-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS between $1.25 and $1.35.



For 2022, the company expects an adjusted EPS of $4.60-$4.80. Operating cash flow for the year is expected in the range of $690-$740 million and free cash flow is expected between $365 million and $415 million. This includes a positive impact from the Ball Metalpack acquisition.

Price Performance

Sonoco’s shares have lost 4.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10%.

