Sonoco Products Withdraws FY20 Outlook; Guides Q2 EPS Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, packaging company Sonoco Products Co. (SON) announced it has withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance for base earnings, cash flow from operations and free cash flow due to the unknown severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lack of visibility to the impact on the company's served markets.

However, the company provided outlook for the second quarter. The company's wide guidance range reflects uncertainties regarding challenging macroeconomic conditions stemming from the pandemic, including the negative impact of higher recycled fiber costs and a stronger U.S. dollar.

For the second quarter, Sonoco forecast base earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.83 per share, compared to $0.95 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that it expects that weaker demand due to COVID-19 in certain parts of its business, along with unprecedented increases in recycled fiber costs, will have a significant negative impact on its second-quarter results.

The company has been responding aggressively to this global crisis by implementing new workplace controls to protect its people and by taking actions to improve its liquidity and reduce its operating costs.

Around the world, Sonoco is an essential provider of consumer, industrial and medical packaging. As a result, nearly all of the Company's global operations continue to operate and are serving its customers' critical needs during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.