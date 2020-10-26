Sonoco Products (SON) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.84, changing hands as low as $51.27 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $37.30 per share, with $62.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.43.

