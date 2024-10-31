News & Insights

Sonoco Products sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.15-$1.35, consensus $1.20

October 31, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

Commenting on the Company’s outlook, Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker, said, “Our earnings and cash results year-to-date keep us on track to deliver within our annual guidance range for 2024. We are excited about the anticipated completion of the pending Eviosys acquisition, which we expect will bring incremental growth to our metal packaging business and continue the transformation and simplification of our portfolio.”

