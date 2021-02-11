Markets
SON

Sonoco Products Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Sees Q1, FY21 Earnings In Line With View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $11.6 million or $0.12 per share, compared with net income of $44.9 million or $0.44 per share in the year-ago quarter.

However, base earnings for the quarter were $0.82 per share, compared with $0.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 5.2 percent to $1.38 billion from $1.31 billion in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.31 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of 2021, Sonoco forecast base earnings in a range of $0.80 to $0.90 per share, compared to $0.94 per share in the year-ago period.

For fiscal 2021, the company projects base earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the first quarter and $3.51 per share for fiscal 2021.

Sonoco said it is moving forward with the previously announced termination of the Sonoco Pension Plan for Inactive Participants. Following completion of a limited lump sum offering early in the second quarter of 2021, the company expects to settle all remaining liabilities under this plan through the purchase of annuities in mid-2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More