Sonoco Products Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sonoco Products (SON):

-Earnings: -$11.64 million in Q4 vs. $44.90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q4 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $83.05 million or $0.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.77 per share -Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q4 vs. $1.31 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.90

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.