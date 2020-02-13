Markets
SON

Sonoco Products Q4 Adj. Earnings Match View; Lowers FY20 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Packaging company Sonoco Products Co. (SON) reported Thursday that fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $44.9 million or $0.44 per share, down from $77.7 million or $0.77 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include net after-tax charges of $0.31 per share, primarily related to asset impairments, restructuring actions, non-operating pension costs and acquisition-related expenses.

Base earnings in the quarter were $0.75 per share, compared to $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 3.4 percent to $1.31 billion from $1.36 billion in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.33 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Sonoco Products forecast base earnings for the first quarter of 2020 in a range of $0.83 to $0.89 per share, compared to $0.85 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects base earnings in a range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share, down from the prior guidance range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share.

The Street expects earnings of $0.85 per share for the first quarter and $3.64 per share for fiscal 2020, respectively.

Most Popular