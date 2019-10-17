Markets
SON

Sonoco Products Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $92.06 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $72.42 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $98.14 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.35 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $98.14 Mln. vs. $87.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.76 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.54

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SON

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular