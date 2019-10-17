Sonoco Products Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $92.06 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $72.42 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $98.14 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $1.35 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $98.14 Mln. vs. $87.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.76 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.54

