Markets
SON

Sonoco Products Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $80.45 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $73.66 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $95.29 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $1.30 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $95.29 Mln. vs. $86.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular