Sonoco Products Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $80.45 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $73.66 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $95.29 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $1.30 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $95.29 Mln. vs. $86.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

