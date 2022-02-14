Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.45

The board of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of March, with investors receiving US$0.45 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Sonoco Products Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Sonoco Products is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 317% of its free cash flow. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 23.4% based on recent performance. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

NYSE:SON Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

Sonoco Products Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Sonoco Products' earnings per share has shrunk at 23% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Sonoco Products' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Sonoco Products' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sonoco Products (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

