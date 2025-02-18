Sonoco Products Issues FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Sonoco Products Company (SON) Tuesday issued an outlook for the full year 2025.

For the full year 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.20, cash flow from operating activities of $750 million to $850 million and adjusted EBITDA $1,300 million to $1,400 million.

Commenting on the company's outlook, Sonoco's President and CEO, Howard Coker, said, "As we enter the new year, we are focused on successfully integrating Eviosys into Sonoco Metal Packaging and achieving our two-year $100 million synergy target. We have announced the divestiture of TFP and intend to continue pursuing strategic alternatives for our remaining temperature-assured cold-chain packaging business. We intend to use proceeds from divestitures, along with projected strong free cash flow, to lower leverage to 3.0X to 3.3X Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.