Sonoco Products initiated with a Buy at Truist

Truist initiated coverage of Sonoco Products (SON) with a Buy rating and $63 price target Sonoco is a global manufacturer of a variety of highly engineered and sustainable packaging including rigid packaging and flexible packaging, primarily serving the consumer staples market, and the company is also the largest manufacturer of uncoated recycled board in North America, the analyst noted. Sonoco has been proactively rationalizing its portfolio, notes the analyst, whose Buy rating is predicated on the portfolio rationalization, improved mix, productivity, increasing consumer exposure, pricing power and potential for multiple expansion.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SON:
- Sonoco Products CHRO Florence sells 13,660 common shares
- Sonoco Products price target lowered to $55 from $58 at Baird
- Sonoco Products Reports Steady Q3 2024 Performance
- Sonoco Products sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.15-$1.35, consensus $1.20
- Sonoco Products reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.49, consensus $1.45
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.