SONOCO PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $SON Reports Quarterly Earnings

SONOCO PRODUCTS ($SON) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,363,280,000, missing estimates of $1,691,331,567 by $-328,051,567.
SONOCO PRODUCTS Insider Trading Activity
SONOCO PRODUCTS insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398
- ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819.
SONOCO PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of SONOCO PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,659,474 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,065,304
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,600,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,203,378
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,231,076 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,138,062
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 553,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,041,357
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 524,198 shares (+368.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,607,072
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 442,892 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,635,274
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 437,128 shares (+63.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,353,702
SONOCO PRODUCTS Government Contracts
We have seen $264,538 of award payments to $SON over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENDUROTHERM&BRICK: $244,456
- COLD CHAIN BOXES: $20,082
