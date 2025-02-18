SONOCO PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $SON Reports Quarterly Earnings

SONOCO PRODUCTS ($SON) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, missing estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,363,280,000, missing estimates of $1,691,331,567 by $-328,051,567.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SON stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SONOCO PRODUCTS Insider Trading Activity

SONOCO PRODUCTS insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398

ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SONOCO PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of SONOCO PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SONOCO PRODUCTS Government Contracts

We have seen $264,538 of award payments to $SON over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.