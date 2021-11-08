Sonoco Products Company (SON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Sonoco Products Company (SON) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SON has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.69, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SON was $60.69, representing a -13.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.83 and a 15.44% increase over the 52 week low of $52.58.

SON is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and Amcor plc (AMCR). SON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports SON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.52%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the son Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SON as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PGAL with an decrease of -5.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SON at 4.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.