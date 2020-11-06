Sonoco Products Company (SON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Sonoco Products Company (SON) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SON has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.94, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SON was $52.94, representing a -15.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.77 and a 41.93% increase over the 52 week low of $37.30.

SON is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). SON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.05%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SON as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PGAL with an decrease of -7.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SON at 4.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.