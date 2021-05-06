Sonoco Products Company (SON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Sonoco Products Company (SON) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.93, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SON was $67.93, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.98 and a 60.17% increase over the 52 week low of $42.41.

SON is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Ball Corporation (BLL) and International Paper Company (IP). SON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports SON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.81%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

