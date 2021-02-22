Sonoco Products Company (SON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 23, 2021

Sonoco Products Company (SON) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.65% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SON was $60.37, representing a -2.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.21 and a 61.85% increase over the 52 week low of $37.30.

SON is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). SON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports SON's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.87%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SON as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PGAL with an increase of 22.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SON at 4.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.