Sonoco Products Company (SON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Sonoco Products Company (SON) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SON has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.88, the dividend yield is 3.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SON was $52.88, representing a -15.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.77 and a 41.77% increase over the 52 week low of $37.30.

SON is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Ball Corporation (BLL). SON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.69. Zacks Investment Research reports SON's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.42%, compared to an industry average of -6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

