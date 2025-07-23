Sonoco Products Company Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 49.4% Increase in Net Sales and Significant Net Income Growth

Sonoco Products Company reports Q2 2025 net sales of $1.9 billion, a 49.4% increase, and significant profit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Sonoco Products Company, a leader in sustainable packaging, reported significant financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $1.9 billion, a 49.4% increase year-over-year, primarily driven by acquisitions. The company achieved a GAAP net income of $493 million, a substantial rise from $91 million in the same quarter of 2024, with diluted earnings per share soaring to $4.96. Much of the profit increase was attributed to the divestiture of its Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business earlier that year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 25.1% to $328 million. Cash flow from operations was positive, and the company significantly reduced its total and net debt by approximately $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. Sonoco maintained its full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share, highlighting ongoing growth in its Consumer Packaging segment following the integration of its new Metal Packaging EMEA operations. The company expressed cautious optimism due to macroeconomic uncertainties but emphasized its commitment to enhancing efficiencies and maximizing shareholder value.

Potential Positives

Second quarter net sales increased to $1.9 billion, a significant 49.4% rise compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by acquisitions.

Reported second quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco rose to $493 million, compared to $91 million in the same period of the previous year, highlighting strong financial growth.

Total debt was reduced by approximately $1.7 billion during the quarter, improving the company's leverage position.

Maintained full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion while updating adjusted diluted earnings per share to approximately $6.00, indicating confidence in future performance.

Potential Negatives

Significant decrease in cash flow from operating activities, resulting in a cash outflow of $(15) million compared to inflows of $275 million in the previous year, indicating potential liquidity challenges.

Flat sales growth in the Industrial Paper Packaging segment, with a decline of 2% year-over-year, raising concerns about ongoing demand and market position in that sector.

High effective tax rates on GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco at 37.3%, compared to 23.3% in the previous year, which could affect future profitability and shareholder returns.

FAQ

What were Sonoco's second quarter 2025 net sales?

Sonoco reported second quarter 2025 net sales of $1.9 billion, up 49.4% from the prior-year quarter.

How much did Sonoco's net income increase in Q2 2025?

Net income attributable to Sonoco rose to $493 million in Q2 2025, compared to $91 million in Q2 2024.

What is the expected adjusted diluted EPS for 2025?

Sonoco updated its expected adjusted diluted EPS for 2025 to approximately $6.00, aligning with previous guidance.

What factors contributed to Sonoco's revenue growth?

Revenue growth was primarily driven by acquisitions, price increases, and favorable foreign exchange rates.

How much debt reduction did Sonoco achieve in Q2 2025?

Sonoco reduced total debt and net debt by approximately $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,674,972 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN R HALEY has made 2 purchases buying 5,246 shares for an estimated $240,369 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R JR HILL has made 2 purchases buying 5,475 shares for an estimated $220,859 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SON in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SON forecast page.

$SON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $55.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Dunigan from Jefferies set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025.







Summary:









Grew second quarter net sales to $1.9 billion, up 49.4% from the prior-year quarter primarily from acquisitions



Grew second quarter net sales to $1.9 billion, up 49.4% from the prior-year quarter primarily from acquisitions



Reported second quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco of $493 million, up from $91 million in the same period in 2024, and diluted earnings per share attributable to Sonoco of $4.96; $425 million of the increase, net of tax, was attributable to the sale of the Company’s Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging and global Trident businesses (“TFP”) in April 2025 to TOPPAN Holdings Inc.



Reported second quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco of $493 million, up from $91 million in the same period in 2024, and diluted earnings per share attributable to Sonoco of $4.96; $425 million of the increase, net of tax, was attributable to the sale of the Company’s Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging and global Trident businesses (“TFP”) in April 2025 to TOPPAN Holdings Inc.



Improved quarterly adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco by 7.4% year over year to $136 million, and reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.37



Improved quarterly adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco by 7.4% year over year to $136 million, and reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.37



Achieved second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $328 million, up 25.1% from the prior-year quarter



Achieved second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $328 million, up 25.1% from the prior-year quarter



Generated $193 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter, and used $15 million of operating cash flow year-to-date



Generated $193 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter, and used $15 million of operating cash flow year-to-date



Reduced total debt and net debt by approximately $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, during the quarter, using divestiture proceeds and operating cash flow



Reduced total debt and net debt by approximately $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, during the quarter, using divestiture proceeds and operating cash flow



Delivered $15 million in favorable productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives over the prior-year quarter



Delivered $15 million in favorable productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives over the prior-year quarter



Invested $94 million of net capital in future growth and productivity projects during Q2 2025



Invested $94 million of net capital in future growth and productivity projects during Q2 2025



Maintaining full year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of between $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion and updated expected adjusted diluted earnings per share to a target of approximately $6.00 or the low end of previous full-year guidance











*Note: References in today’s news release to consolidated “net sales,” “operating profit,” and “adjusted operating profit,” and Consumer Packaging “segment operating profit” and “segment adjusted EBITDA” along with the corresponding year-over-year comparable results, do not include results of TFP, which was sold in April 2025 and is being accounted for as discontinued operations in prior periods.











Second Quarter





2025





Consolidated Results



























(Dollars in millions except per share data)





































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















GAAP Results





June 29,





2025





June 30,





2024





Change









June 29,





2025





June 30,





2024





Change





















































Net sales



1







$





1,910





$





1,279





49





%









$





3,620





$





2,587





40





%













Net sales related to discontinued operations





$





—





$





345





(100





)%









$





321





$





674





(52





)%













Operating profit



1







$





176





$





96





83





%









$





303





$





168





80





%













Operating profit related to discontinued operations





$





626





$





45





1304





%









$





664





$





84





686





%













Net income attributable to Sonoco





$





493





$





91





443





%









$





548





$





156





251





%













EPS (diluted)





$





4.96





$





0.92





439





%









$





5.51





$





1.57





251





%













































































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















Non-GAAP Results



2







June 29,





2025





June 30,





2024





Change









June 29,





2025





June 30,





2024





Change





















































Adjusted operating profit



1







$





247





$





142





74





%









$





460





$





272





69





%













Adjusted EBITDA





$





328





$





262





25





%









$





666





$





507





31





%













Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco





$





136





$





127





7





%









$





273





$





238





15





%













Adjusted EPS (diluted)





$





1.37





$





1.28





7





%









$





2.74





$





2.40





14





%























































1



Excludes results of discontinued operations.















2



See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures later in this release.























Second quarter net sales of $1.9 billion reflect an increase of 49.4% compared to the corresponding prior-year quarter, driven by sales added from our Metal Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) business following the December 4, 2024 acquisition of Titan Holdings I B.V. (“Eviosys”). Additionally, sales benefited from price increases implemented to offset inflation and tariffs and from the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. Overall, the impact of changes in sales volumes (excluding the impact of the Eviosys acquisition) was essentially flat as solid Consumer Packaging segment volume growth was offset by year-over-year volume declines in Industrial Paper Packaging segment results.



Second quarter net sales of $1.9 billion reflect an increase of 49.4% compared to the corresponding prior-year quarter, driven by sales added from our Metal Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) business following the December 4, 2024 acquisition of Titan Holdings I B.V. (“Eviosys”). Additionally, sales benefited from price increases implemented to offset inflation and tariffs and from the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. Overall, the impact of changes in sales volumes (excluding the impact of the Eviosys acquisition) was essentially flat as solid Consumer Packaging segment volume growth was offset by year-over-year volume declines in Industrial Paper Packaging segment results.



GAAP operating profit for the second quarter increased to $176 million due to operating profit from our Metal Packaging EMEA business, a positive price/cost environment, lower restructuring costs, and strong productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives. These positive factors were partially offset by a negative product mix in certain businesses.



GAAP operating profit for the second quarter increased to $176 million due to operating profit from our Metal Packaging EMEA business, a positive price/cost environment, lower restructuring costs, and strong productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives. These positive factors were partially offset by a negative product mix in certain businesses.



Effective tax rates on GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco and adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco were 37.3% and 25.6%, respectively, in the second quarter, compared to 23.3% and 26.2%, respectively, in the same period in 2024.











“We continued to make progress on our transformation journey in the second quarter with the successful divestiture of TFP and the utilization of proceeds to substantially reduce leverage. We achieved strong growth in top-line and bottom-line performance along with margin expansion in the quarter even though results were impacted by global macroeconomic pressures and seasonal factors which affected consumer and industrial demand and higher than expected interest costs,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer. “Consumer Packaging segment sales grew 110% and adjusted EBITDA jumped 115%. Most of the improvement came from the addition of Metal Packaging EMEA (Eviosys acquisition) along with strong performance from our Metal Packaging U.S. business which achieved greater than 10% growth in volume/mix in the quarter. Our Industrial Paper Packaging segment improved adjusted EBITDA by 16% and EBITDA margin by approximately 300 basis points driven by year-over-year improvement in price/cost and productivity.”







Second Quarter





2025





Segment Results







(Dollars in millions except per share data)





Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) and Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”), with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended



















Consumer







June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024





Change









June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024





Change





























































Net sales



1







$





1,227













$





583









110





%









$





2,294













$





1,165









97





%













Segment operating profit



1







$





160













$





74









117





%









$





301













$





132









128





%













Segment operating profit margin



1











13





%













13





%

















13





%













11





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA



1, 2







$





213













$





99









115





%









$





403













$





182









121





%













Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin



1, 2











17





%













17





%

















18





%













16





%































































































Consumer segment net sales grew 110%, driven by sales attributable to Metal Packaging EMEA following the acquisition of Eviosys, strong year-over-year volume growth in Metal Packaging U.S., and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.



Consumer segment net sales grew 110%, driven by sales attributable to Metal Packaging EMEA following the acquisition of Eviosys, strong year-over-year volume growth in Metal Packaging U.S., and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.



Segment operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA grew primarily as a result of profits from Metal Packaging EMEA, productivity improvements, and volume/mix gains in our U.S. metal packaging business.



















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended



















Industrial







June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024





Change









June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024





Change





























































Net sales





$





588













$





601









(2





)%









$





1,146













$





1,194









(4





)%













Segment operating profit





$





81













$





67









21





%









$





152













$





133









15





%













Segment operating profit margin









14





%













11





%

















13





%













11





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA



2







$





113













$





98









16





%









$





215













$





193









11





%













Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin



2











19





%













16





%

















19





%













16





%































































































Industrial segment net sales decreased 2% to $588 million as volume declined across the segment, and the loss of net sales related to the 2024 divestiture of two production facilities in China was only partially offset by year-over-year price increases and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.



Industrial segment net sales decreased 2% to $588 million as volume declined across the segment, and the loss of net sales related to the 2024 divestiture of two production facilities in China was only partially offset by year-over-year price increases and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.



Segment operating profit margin increased to 14% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 19% due to the positive impact of price/cost and productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives, which were only partially offset by lower volume/mix.



















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended























All Other







June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024





Change









June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024





Change





































































Net sales





$





95













$





95









—





%









$





180













$





229









(21





)%













Operating profit





$





13













$





14









(5





)%









$





25













$





31









(19





)%













Operating profit margin









14





%













15





%





















14





%













14





%





















Adjusted EBITDA



2







$





16













$





17









(5





)%









$





30













$





37









(19





)%













Adjusted EBITDA margin



2











17





%













17





%

















17





%













16





%







































































































Net sales were flat as volume gains in temperature-assured packaging were essentially offset by lower volume from industrial plastics.



Net sales were flat as volume gains in temperature-assured packaging were essentially offset by lower volume from industrial plastics.



Operating profit and adjusted EBITDA both declined 5% year over year due to lower volumes from industrial plastics and negative price/cost.









1



Excludes results of discontinued operations.







2



Segment and All Other adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights









Cash and cash equivalents, including discontinued operations, were $330 million as of June 29, 2025, compared to $443 million as of December 31, 2024, with the decrease primarily related to changes in net working capital.



Cash and cash equivalents, including discontinued operations, were $330 million as of June 29, 2025, compared to $443 million as of December 31, 2024, with the decrease primarily related to changes in net working capital.



Total debt, including discontinued operations, and net debt were $5.4 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively, as of June 29, 2025, decreases of $(1.7) billion and $(1.5) billion compared to December 31, 2024, primarily related to the repayment of the outstanding $1.5 billion principal amount of borrowings under the Company’s 364-day term loan facility at the beginning of the second quarter using proceeds from the sale of TFP.



Total debt, including discontinued operations, and net debt were $5.4 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively, as of June 29, 2025, decreases of $(1.7) billion and $(1.5) billion compared to December 31, 2024, primarily related to the repayment of the outstanding $1.5 billion principal amount of borrowings under the Company’s 364-day term loan facility at the beginning of the second quarter using proceeds from the sale of TFP.



On June 29, 2025, the Company had available liquidity of $1,225 million, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $895 million and cash on hand.



On June 29, 2025, the Company had available liquidity of $1,225 million, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $895 million and cash on hand.



Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended June 29, 2025 was an outflow of $(15) million, compared to an inflow of $275 million in the same period of 2024. The main driver of the year-over-year change in operating cash flow was the increased seasonal need for working capital during the first half of the calendar year related to Metal Packaging EMEA. This working capital build is expected to reverse during the second half of the year.



Cash flow from operating activities for the six months ended June 29, 2025 was an outflow of $(15) million, compared to an inflow of $275 million in the same period of 2024. The main driver of the year-over-year change in operating cash flow was the increased seasonal need for working capital during the first half of the calendar year related to Metal Packaging EMEA. This working capital build is expected to reverse during the second half of the year.



Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the first half of 2025 were $186 million, compared to $179 million for the same period last year.



Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the first half of 2025 were $186 million, compared to $179 million for the same period last year.



Free Cash Flow for the first six months of 2025 was $(201) million compared to $96 million for the same period of 2024. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.



Free Cash Flow for the first six months of 2025 was $(201) million compared to $96 million for the same period of 2024. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.



Dividends paid during the first half of the year ended June 29, 2025 increased to $104 million compared to $101 million in the same period of the prior year.













Guidance







(1)











Full-Year 2025









Adjusted EPS





(2)





: target of approximately $6.00 or the lower end of previous guidance of $6.00 to $6.20



Adjusted EPS : target of approximately $6.00 or the lower end of previous guidance of $6.00 to $6.20



Cash flow from operating activities: target of approximately $800 million or the lower end of previous guidance of $800 million to $900 million



Cash flow from operating activities: target of approximately $800 million or the lower end of previous guidance of $800 million to $900 million



Adjusted EBITD



(2)



: $1,300 million to $1,400 million or in line with previous guidance











Commenting on the Company’s outlook, Sonoco’s Coker, said, “As we enter the second half of 2025, we are encouraged by our trajectory as we enter the busiest quarter of the year. We expect continued strong performance in our Consumer Packaging segment with our U.S. Metal Packaging operations capitalizing on commercial wins to organically grow above industry growth rates and with the continued integration of our new Metal Packaging EMEA operations which is projected to exceed our targeted synergy savings. Our iconic Rigid Paper Containers business is introducing new all-paper packaging for customers looking to differentiate their products on the shelf by exhibiting quality, sustainability and value. And our legacy Industrial Paper Packaging segment should have another strong quarter as it continues to benefit from improved market conditions while focusing on driving margin expansion through operational and commercial excellence initiatives.





“Finally, we remain mindful of external risks which are leading to global macroeconomic uncertainty that may affect our customers and consumers. We must remain flexible and focused on meeting the changing needs of our customers while consciously controlling costs, capital and reducing leverage while creating long-term value to our shareholders.”







(1)



Sonoco’s 2025 guidance includes actual first quarter results from the TFP business. Guidance excludes any impact of potential divestitures. Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of tariffs, trade policy and inflation, the challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.







(2)



Full year 2025 GAAP guidance is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA targets to the nearest comparable GAAP measures have been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.







Investor Conference Call Webcast







The Company will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 results. A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at



https://investor.sonoco.com/



. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the call.





















Time:





Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

























Audience





Dial-In:





To listen via telephone, please register in advance at





https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122823028









After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.





















Webcast Link:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/793969096























Contact Information:







Roger Schrum





Interim Head of Investor Relations and Communications





roger.schrum@sonoco.com





843-339-6018







About Sonoco







Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of



Better Packaging. Better Life.,



we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.







Forward-looking Statements







Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “achieve,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “consider,” “committed,” “continue,” “could,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “focus,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “likely,” “maintain,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “persist,” “plan,” “positioned,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “remain,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company’s future operating and financial performance, including full year 2025 outlook and the anticipated drivers thereof; expectations regarding the need for working capital; the Company’s ability to support its customers and manage costs; opportunities for productivity and other operational improvements; price/cost, customer demand and volume outlook; expected benefits from divestitures, and the timing thereof; the effectiveness of the Company’s strategy and strategic initiatives, including with respect to capital expenditures, portfolio simplification and capital allocation priorities; the resilience of the Company’s portfolio; the effects of the changing macroeconomic environment, including trade policies and tariffs, on the Company, its supply chain and its customers, and the Company’s ability to manage risks related thereto; and the Company’s ability to generate continued value and return capital to shareholders.





Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.





Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.





Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to the integration of the Eviosys operations, divestitures, cost management, productivity improvements, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; conditions in the credit markets; the ability to retain key employees and successfully integrate Eviosys; the ability to realize estimated cost savings, synergies or other anticipated benefits of the Eviosys acquisition, or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management’s attention; the potential impact of the consummation of the Eviosys acquisition on relationships with clients and other third parties; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability, transportation and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of changes in tariff or other trade policies or sanctions and escalating trade wars, and the impact of war, general regional instability and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the economic sanctions related thereto, and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), and the Company’s ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these commodity pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, changes related to tariffs or other trade policies and global regulations, as well as the overall uncertainty surrounding international trade relations; fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; impact of changing laws and regulations, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in the United States, on the Company; the Company’s ability to meet its environmental, sustainability and similar goals; and to meet other social and governance goals, including challenges in implementation thereof; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.







References to our Website Address







References to our website address and domain names throughout this release are for informational purposes only, or to fulfill specific disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules or the New York Stock Exchange Listing Standards. These references are not intended to, and do not, incorporate the contents of our website by reference into this release.



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)











(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data)

























































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended





















June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024









June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024









Net sales





$





1,910,441













$





1,278,801













$





3,619,669













$





2,587,437













Cost of sales









1,504,164

















993,558

















2,859,705

















2,031,029













Gross profit









406,277

















285,243

















759,964

















556,408













Selling, general, and administrative expenses









218,775

















175,947

















427,838

















343,530













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









9,752

















17,963

















23,333

















48,973













(Loss)/gain on divestiture of business and other assets









(2,083





)













4,478

















(6,266





)













4,478













Operating profit









175,667

















95,811

















302,527

















168,383













Non-operating pension costs









2,982

















4,170

















6,103

















7,465













Interest expense









64,367

















28,674

















120,394

















58,838













Interest income









4,122

















3,059

















11,470

















6,192













Other (expense)/income, net









(6,559





)













5,867

















(13,076





)













5,867













Income from continuing operations before income taxes









105,881

















71,893

















174,424

















114,139













Provision for income taxes









39,500

















16,756

















60,647

















24,627













Income before equity in earnings of affiliates









66,381

















55,137

















113,777

















89,512













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









2,270

















2,274

















4,191

















3,411













Net income from continuing operations









68,651

















57,411

















117,968

















92,923













Net income from discontinued operations









424,548

















33,540

















429,720

















63,301













Net income









493,199

















90,951

















547,688

















156,224













Net loss/(income) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests









224

















(110





)













164

















(158





)









Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests









—

















(30





)













—

















(78





)









Net income attributable to Sonoco





$





493,423













$





90,811













$





547,852













$





155,988

























































Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









99,539

















99,241

















99,453

















99,199

























































Diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share





$





0.69













$





0.58













$





1.19













$





0.93













Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share









4.27

















0.34

















4.32

















0.64













Diluted earnings attributable to Sonoco per common share





$





4.96













$





0.92













$





5.51













$





1.57













Dividends per common share





$





0.53













$





0.52













$





1.05













$





1.03



































CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (Unaudited)











(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data)

























































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended





















June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024









June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024





















































Net sales





$





—









$





344,678













$





320,678









$





673,585













Cost of sales









—













272,567

















250,854













535,086













Gross profit









—













72,111

















69,824













138,499













Selling, general, and administrative expenses









—













26,263

















31,607













52,162













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









—













1,287

















426













1,895













Gain on divestiture of business and other assets









625,773













—

















625,773













—













Operating profit









625,773













44,561

















663,564













84,442













Other income, net









—













—

















182













—













Interest expense









—













967

















24,911













2,023













Interest income









—













497

















281













922













Income from discontinued operations before income taxes









625,773













44,091

















638,752













83,341













Provision for income taxes









201,225













10,551

















209,032













20,040













Net income from discontinued operations









424,548













33,540

















429,720













63,301













Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests









—













(30





)













—













(78





)









Net income attributable to discontinued operations





$





424,548









$





33,510













$





429,720









$





63,223













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









99,539













99,241

















99,453













99,199













Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share





$





4.27









$





0.34













$





4.32









$





0.64



































FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended





















June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024









June 29,





2025









June 30,





2024









Net sales:









































Consumer Packaging





$





1,227,033













$





583,051













$





2,293,626













$





1,164,721

















Industrial Paper Packaging









588,239

















600,770

















1,145,948

















1,193,830

















Total reportable segments









1,815,272

















1,183,821

















3,439,574

















2,358,551

















All Other









95,169

















94,980

















180,095

















228,886

















Net sales





$





1,910,441













$





1,278,801













$





3,619,669













$





2,587,437





























































































Operating profit:









































Consumer Packaging





$





160,353













$





73,756













$





301,124













$





132,323

















Industrial Paper Packaging









81,231

















66,958

















152,355

















132,802

















Segment operating profit









241,584

















140,714

















453,479

















265,125

















All Other









13,109

















13,865

















25,035

















30,990

















Corporate









































Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









(9,752





)













(17,963





)













(23,333





)













(48,973





)













Amortization of acquisition intangibles









(44,193





)













(17,479





)













(86,154





)













(35,373





)













(Loss)/Gain on divestiture of business and other assets









(2,083





)













4,478

















(6,266





)













4,478

















Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs









(11,161





)













(22,092





)













(38,427





)













(27,596





)













Other corporate costs









(7,755





)













(12,634





)













(18,853





)













(23,722





)













Other operating (charges)/income, net









(4,082





)













6,922

















(2,954





)













3,454

















Operating profit





$





175,667













$





95,811













$





302,527













$





168,383



































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)









































Six Months Ended





















June 29, 2025









June 30, 2024





































Net income





$





547,688













$





156,224













Net (gain)/loss on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business and other assets









(612,543





)













11,509













Depreciation and amortization









250,967

















180,045













Pension and postretirement plan contributions, net of non-cash expense









(1,727





)













(282





)









Changes in working capital









(263,420





)













(29,202





)









Changes in tax accounts









142,031

















(5,048





)









Other operating activity









(77,649





)













(37,757





)











Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities











(14,653





)













275,489









































Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net









(186,393





)













(179,361





)









Proceeds from the sale of business, net









1,814,930

















81,517













Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired*









16,528

















(3,281





)









Net debt repayments









(1,668,876





)













(71,244





)









Cash dividends









(103,558





)













(101,310





)









Payments for share repurchases









(10,576





)













(9,162





)









Other inflow/(outflow), including effects of exchange rates on cash









39,338

















(4,352





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(113,260





)













(11,704





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









443,060

















151,937













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





329,800













$





140,233













*During 2025, the Company received $16,528 in a final net working capital settlement related to the acquisition of Eviosys.































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)























June 29, 2025









December 31,





2024











Assets























Current Assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents





$





329,800









$





431,010













Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances









1,055,765













907,526













Other receivables









211,963













175,877













Inventories









1,283,234













1,016,139













Prepaid expenses









155,856













197,134













Current assets of discontinued operations









—













450,874

















Total Current Assets









3,036,618













3,178,560









Property, plant and equipment, net









2,883,135













2,718,747









Right of use asset-operating leases









318,036













307,688









Goodwill









2,678,045













2,525,657









Other intangible assets, net









2,755,292













2,586,698









Other assets









299,298













226,130









Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations









—













964,310

















Total Assets





$





11,970,424









$





12,507,790











Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity























Current Liabilities:

























Payable to suppliers and other payables





$





1,815,248









$





1,734,955













Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt









436,880













2,054,525













Accrued taxes









171,046













6,755













Current liabilities of discontinued operations









—













242,056

















Total Current Liabilities









2,423,174













4,038,291









Long-term debt, net of current portion









4,986,643













4,985,496









Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









268,181













258,735









Pension and other postretirement benefits









183,926













180,827









Deferred income taxes and other









857,667













644,317









Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations









—













113,911









Total equity









3,250,833













2,286,213





















$





11,970,424









$





12,507,790























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The Company’s results, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (referred to as “non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are identified using the term “adjusted” (for example, “adjusted operating profit,” “adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco,” and “adjusted diluted EPS”), reflect adjustments to the Company’s GAAP operating results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects where applicable, relating to:







restructuring/asset impairment charges



1



;



restructuring/asset impairment charges ;



acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;



acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;



gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;



gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;



losses from the early extinguishment of debt;



losses from the early extinguishment of debt;



non-operating pension costs;



non-operating pension costs;



amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;



amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;



changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;



changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;



certain income tax events and adjustments;



certain income tax events and adjustments;



derivative gains/losses;



derivative gains/losses;



other non-operating income and losses; and



other non-operating income and losses; and



certain other items, if any.













1



Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement, and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.





The Company’s management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.





In addition to the “adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Leverage. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; other income; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Net debt is defined as the total of the Company’s short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net leverage is defined as Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.





Adjusted EBITDA by segment is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, segment operating profit as the Company does not calculate net income by segment. Segment operating profit is the measure of segment profit or loss reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - “Segment Reporting,” as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.





Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses or other assets; gains/losses from derivatives; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and the All Other group of businesses, except for costs related to discontinued operations.





The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.





The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.





Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.





To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review and consider the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.









Free Cash Flow









The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “Free Cash Flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.







QUARTERLY RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024.









Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)



















For the three-month period ended June 29, 2025













Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Operating





Profit









Income





Before





Income





Taxes









Provision





for Income





Taxes









Net Income





Attributable





to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





175,667





$





105,881





$





39,500









$





493,423









$





4.96













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



2











11,161









11,161









2,120













9,041













0.09













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









1,193









1,193









291













902













0.01













Amortization of acquisition intangibles









44,193









44,193









9,401













34,792













0.35













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









9,752









9,752









2,197













7,173













0.07













Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business









2,083









2,083









514













(422,979





)









(4.25





)









Non-operating pension costs









—









2,982









761













2,221













0.02













Net losses from derivatives









2,154









2,154









548













1,606













0.02













Other adjustments



3











735









735









(9,201





)









9,936













0.10













Total adjustments









71,271









74,253









6,631













(357,308





)









(3.59





)









Adjusted





$





246,938





$





180,134





$





46,131









$





136,115









$





1.37















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $625,773, $625,773 and $201,225, respectively.











2



Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs relate mostly to the Company’s December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys and the divestiture of TFP, which was completed on April 1, 2025.











3



Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to tax rate changes on accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) and rate differences between non-U.S. jurisdictions related to acquisitions/divestitures.



































For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024













Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Operating





Profit









Income





Before





Income





Taxes









Provision





for Income





Taxes









Net Income





Attributable





to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





95,811









$





71,893









$





16,756









$





90,811









$





0.92













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









22,092













22,092













5,656













16,563













0.17













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(1,418





)









(1,418





)









(356





)









(1,062





)









(0.01





)









Amortization of acquisition intangibles









17,479













17,479













4,336













16,975













0.17













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









17,963













17,963













2,862













16,116













0.16













Gain on divestiture of business









(4,478





)









(4,478





)









1,222













(5,700





)









(0.06





)









Other income, net









—













(5,867





)









—













(5,867





)









(0.06





)









Non-operating pension costs









—













4,170













1,032













3,138













0.03













Net gains from derivatives









(3,485





)









(3,485





)









(876





)









(2,609





)









(0.03





)









Other adjustments









(2,019





)









(1,598





)









(20





)









(1,608





)









(0.01





)









Total adjustments









46,134













44,858













13,856













35,946













0.36













Adjusted





$





141,945









$





116,751









$





30,612









$





126,757









$





1.28















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $44,561, $44,091 and $10,551, respectively.





























Adjusted EBITDA











1





























Three Months Ended













Dollars in thousands









June 29, 2025









June 30, 2024





























Net income attributable to Sonoco







$





493,423









$





90,811













Adjustments:

















Interest expense









64,367













29,640













Interest income









(4,122





)









(3,555





)









Provision for income taxes









240,725













27,307













Depreciation and amortization









129,475













89,486













Non-operating pension costs









2,982













4,170













Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(224





)









140













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









9,752













19,250













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









1,193













(1,418





)









Gain on divestiture of business









(623,690





)









(4,478





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









11,161













22,269













Other income, net









—













(5,867





)









Net losses/(gains) from derivatives









2,154













(3,485





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









735













(2,056





)











Adjusted EBITDA







$





327,931









$





262,214















1



Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing operations and discontinued operations.



















Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2025



























Excludes results of discontinued operations



























































Dollars in thousands









Consumer









Industrial









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









160,353













$









81,231













$









13,109













$









(79,026









)









$









175,667















Adjustments:





























Depreciation and amortization



1











52,801













29,838













2,643













44,193













129,475













Other expense



2











—













—













—













(6,559





)









(6,559





)









Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









170













2,100













—













—













2,270













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



3











—













—













—













9,752













9,752













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



4











—













—













—













1,193













1,193













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



5











—













—













—













11,161













11,161













Loss on divestiture of business



6











—













—













—













2,083













2,083













Net loss from derivatives



7











—













—













—













2,154













2,154













Other non-GAAP adjustments









—













—













—













735













735















Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









213,324













$









113,169













$









15,752













$









(14,314









)









$









327,931











































Net Sales





$





1,227,033









$





588,239









$





95,169





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









13.1





%









13.8





%









13.8





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









17.4





%









19.2





%









16.6





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $38,333, the Industrial segment of $5,655, and the All Other group of businesses of $205.







2



These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.







3



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $1,479, the Industrial segment of $8,228, and the All Other group of businesses of $5.







4



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $1,193.







5



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $1,137 and the Industrial segment of $213.







6



Included in Corporate is a $2,083 loss on the sale of a recycling facility in Asheville, North Carolina associated with the Industrial segment.







7



Included in Corporate are net losses from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $208, the Industrial segment of $1,864, and the All Other group of businesses of $82.



















Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024











Excludes results of discontinued operations



























































Dollars in thousands









Consumer









Industrial









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









73,756













$









66,958













$









13,865













$









(58,768









)









$









95,811















Adjustments:





























Depreciation and amortization



1











25,232













28,641













2,717













17,479













74,069













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









35













2,239













—













—













2,274













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



2











—













—













—













17,963













17,963













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



3











—













—













—













(1,418





)









(1,418





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



4











—













—













—













22,092













22,092













Gain on divestiture of business



5











—













—













—













(4,478





)









(4,478





)









Net gains from derivatives



6











—













—













—













(3,485





)









(3,485





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









—













—













—













(2,019





)









(2,019





)











Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









99,023













$









97,838













$









16,582













$









(12,634









)









$









200,809















Net Sales





$





583,051









$





600,770









$





94,980





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









12.7





%









11.1





%









14.6





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









17.0





%









16.3





%









17.5





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $11,042, the Industrial segment of $6,231, and the All Other group of businesses of $206.







2



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $9,876, the Industrial segment of $7,737, and the All Other group of businesses of $214.







3



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(462) and the Industrial segment of $(956).







4



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Industrial segment of $215.







5



Included in Corporate are gains from the divestiture of businesses, including $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, part of the Industrial segment, and $(3,228) from the sale of the Protective Solutions business (“Protexic”), part of the All Other group of businesses.







6



Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(540), the Industrial segment of $(2,278), and the All Other group of businesses of $(667).







YEAR-TO-DATE RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the six-month period ended June 29, 2025 and June 30, 2024.









Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)



















For the





six-month period ended June 29, 2025













Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Operating





Profit









Income





Before





Income





Taxes









Provision





for Income





Taxes









Net Income





Attributable





to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





302,527









$





174,424









$





60,647









$





547,852









$





5.51













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



2











38,427













38,427













8,757













39,336













0.40













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









1,755













1,755













433













1,322













0.01













Amortization of acquisition intangibles









86,154













86,154













19,005













66,936













0.67













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









23,333













23,333













5,397













17,888













0.18













Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business



3











6,266













6,266













886













(419,168





)









(4.21





)









Non-operating pension costs









—













6,103













1,559













4,544













0.05













Net gains from derivatives









(795





)









(795





)









(196





)









(599





)









(0.01





)









Other adjustments



4











1,994













1,994













(9,804





)









14,844













0.14













Total adjustments









157,134













163,237













26,037













(274,897





)









(2.77





)









Adjusted





$





459,661









$





337,661









$





86,684









$





272,955









$





2.74















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $663,564, $638,752, and $209,032, respectively.











2



Acquisition, integration and divestiture related costs relate mostly to the Company’s December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys and April 2025 divestiture of TFP.











3



Loss/(gain) on divestiture of business primarily consists of the gain on the sale of the Company’s Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business, included in “Net income from discontinued operations” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.











4



Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to tax rate changes on AOCI and rate differences between non-U.S. jurisdictions related to acquisitions/divestitures.



























For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024















Dollars in thousands, except per share data











Operating





Profit









Income





Before





Income





Taxes









Provision





for Income





Taxes









Net Income





Attributable





to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





168,383









$





114,139









$





24,627









$





155,988









$





1.57













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









27,596













27,596













7,064













20,772













0.21













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(987





)









(987





)









(248





)









(739





)









(0.01





)









Amortization of acquisition intangibles









35,373













35,373













8,703













34,342













0.35













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









48,973













48,973













9,841













40,702













0.41













Gain on divestiture of business









(4,478





)









(4,478





)









1,222













(5,700





)









(0.06





)









Other income, net









—













(5,867





)









—













(5,867





)









(0.06





)









Non-operating pension costs









—













7,465













1,855













5,610













0.06













Net gains from derivatives









(3,771





)









(3,771





)









(948





)









(2,823





)









(0.03





)









Other adjustments



2











1,304













1,726













5,635













(4,035





)









(0.04





)









Total adjustments









104,010













106,030













33,124













82,262













0.83













Adjusted





$





272,393









$





220,169









$





57,751









$





238,250









$





2.40















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $84,442, $83,341, and $20,040, respectively.











2



Other adjustments includes discrete tax items primarily related to a $4,455 adjustment to deferred taxes from the post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business.

































Adjusted EBITDA











1





























Six Months Ended















Dollars in thousands











June 29, 2025









June 30, 2024





























Net income attributable to Sonoco







$





547,852









$





155,988













Adjustments:

















Interest expense









145,305













60,860













Interest income









(11,751





)









(7,113





)









Provision for income taxes









269,679













44,667













Depreciation and amortization









250,967













180,045













Non-operating pension costs









6,103













7,465













Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(164





)









236













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









23,759













50,868













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









1,755













(987





)









Gain on divestiture of business









(619,507





)









(4,478





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









51,103













27,930













Other income, net









—













(5,867





)









Net gains from derivatives









(795





)









(3,771





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









1,381













1,124















Adjusted EBITDA







$





665,687









$





506,967





























Net Sales





$





3,619,669









$





2,587,437













Net sales related to discontinued operations





$





320,678









$





673,585















1



Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing and discontinued operations.













The following tables reconcile segment operating profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to segment adjusted EBITDA.











Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2025











Excludes results of discontinued operations



















Dollars in thousands









Consumer









Industrial









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









301,124













$









152,355













$









25,035













$









(175,987









)









$









302,527















Adjustments:





























Depreciation and amortization



1











101,756













58,171













5,197













86,154













251,278













Other expense



2











—













—













—













(13,076





)









(13,076





)









Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









119













4,072













—













—













4,191













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



3











—













—













—













23,333













23,333













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



4











—













—













—













1,755













1,755













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



5











—













—













—













38,427













38,427













Loss on divestiture of business



6











—













—













—













6,266













6,266













Net gains from derivatives



7











—













—













—













(795





)









(795





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









—













—













—













1,994













1,994















Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









402,999













$









214,598













$









30,232













$









(31,929









)









$









615,900











































Net Sales





$





2,293,626









$





1,145,948









$





180,095





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









13.1





%









13.3





%









13.9





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









17.6





%









18.7





%









16.8





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $74,835, the Industrial segment of $10,920, and the All Other group of businesses of $399.







2



These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.







3



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,709, the Industrial segment of $20,763, and gains associated with the All Other group of businesses of $(27).







4



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $1,755.







5



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $21,209 and the Industrial segment of $431.







6



Included in Corporate are net losses on the divestitures of businesses associated with the Industrial segment of $6,266, including a loss of $2,083 from the sale of a recycling facility in Asheville, N.C. and losses totaling $4,183 related to the sale of a production facility in France and the entirety of our business in Venezuela.







7



Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(76), the Industrial segment of $(688), and the All Other group of businesses of $(31).



















Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024











Excludes results of discontinued operations



















Dollars in thousands









Consumer









Industrial









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









132,323













$









132,802













$









30,990













$









(127,732









)









$









168,383















Adjustments:





























Depreciation and amortization



1











50,129













57,144













6,369













35,373













149,015













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









47













3,364













—













—













3,411













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



2











—













—













—













48,973













48,973













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



3











—













—













—













(987





)









(987





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



4











—













—













—













27,596













27,596













Gain on divestiture of business



5











—













—













—













(4,478





)









(4,478





)









Net gains from derivatives



6











—













—













—













(3,771





)









(3,771





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









—













—













—













1,304













1,304















Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









182,499













$









193,310













$









37,359













$









(23,722









)









$









389,446











































Net Sales





$





1,164,721









$





1,193,830









$





228,886





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









11.4





%









11.1





%









13.5





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









15.7





%









16.2





%









16.3





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $22,099, the Industrial segment of $12,862, and the All Other group of businesses of $412.







2



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $14,193, the Industrial segment of $30,340, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,362.







3



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(370) and the Industrial segment of $(617).







4



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $(281) and the Industrial segment of $871.







5



Included in Corporate are gains from the divestiture of businesses, including $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, part of the Industrial segment, and $(3,228) from the sale of Protexic, part of the All Other group of businesses.







6



Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(583), the Industrial segment of $(2,467), and the All Other group of businesses of $(721).

















Free Cash Flow



















Six Months Ended













FREE CASH FLOW









June 29, 2025













June 30, 2024













Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities









$









(14,653









)













$









275,489















Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net









(186,393





)













(179,361





)











Free Cash Flow









$









(201,046









)













$









96,128

































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.