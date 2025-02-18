Sonoco Products Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Changes and Acquisition Impact

Sonoco reports Q4 and FY 2024 results with ongoing growth, despite net losses, following Eviosys acquisition and TFP divestiture.

Sonoco Products Company announced its fourth-quarter and fiscal year financial results for 2024, reporting a GAAP net loss of $43 million and a significant decrease in operating profit, primarily due to acquisition-related costs following its acquisition of Eviosys in December 2024. The company generated $1.4 billion in net sales for the fourth quarter, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase, aided by the acquisition, while adjusted net income was $100 million. Additionally, Sonoco entered a definitive agreement to sell its Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business for approximately $1.8 billion. The firm produced a robust operating cash flow of $834 million in 2024 and projected a 20% growth in adjusted net income for 2025. CEO Howard Coker emphasized the strategic transformation towards sustainable packaging and focused on successfully integrating the Eviosys acquisition while pursuing debt reduction through divestitures.

Expanded global leadership in sustainable metal packaging following the completion of the acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading food cans, ends and closures manufacturer.

Entered into an agreement to sell the Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business for approximately $1.8 billion, which is expected to strengthen the company's financial position.

Produced fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $247 million, marking a 4.6% increase compared to the prior year, indicating ongoing operational improvements.

Projecting approximately 20% growth in adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco in 2025, demonstrating strong future growth expectations.

Reported a fourth-quarter GAAP net loss of $(43) million and a diluted EPS of $(0.44), representing a significant decline compared to the previous year.

Substantial decrease of 46% in GAAP operating profit for the fourth quarter, largely attributed to higher acquisition-related costs.

Total debt rose to $7.1 billion, an increase of $4.0 billion compared to the previous year, primarily due to financing for the Eviosys acquisition.

What were Sonoco's fourth-quarter financial results for 2024?

Sonoco reported a GAAP net loss of $(43) million, adjusted net income of $100 million, and diluted earnings per share of $(0.44).

How did the acquisition of Eviosys impact Sonoco's financials?

The acquisition of Eviosys contributed to a 2% increase in net sales, but also incurred higher acquisition-related costs affecting operating profits.

What is Sonoco's guidance for adjusted net income in 2025?

Sonoco projects approximately 20% growth in adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco in 2025.

How is Sonoco addressing its discontinued operations?

Sonoco has entered into an agreement to sell its Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business to TOPPAN Holdings for approximately $1.8 billion.

What strategic initiatives does Sonoco plan for 2025?

Sonoco plans to integrate Eviosys, achieve $100 million in synergies, and invest in sustainable packaging businesses for growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398

ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819.

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





References in today’s news release to consolidated “net sales,” “operating profit,” and “adjusted operating profit,” and Consumer Packaging segment “segment operating profit” and “segment adjusted EBITDA” along with the corresponding year-over-year comparable results, do not include results of the Company’s Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business and its global Trident business (collectively, “TFP”), which are being accounted for as discontinued operations.







Summary





:









Expanded global leadership in sustainable metal packaging following the completion of the acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading food cans, ends and closures manufacturer, on December 4, 2024



Expanded global leadership in sustainable metal packaging following the completion of the acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading food cans, ends and closures manufacturer, on December 4, 2024



Entered into an agreement to sell TFP to TOPPAN Holdings, Inc. for approximately $1.8 billion



Entered into an agreement to sell TFP to TOPPAN Holdings, Inc. for approximately $1.8 billion



Reported fourth quarter GAAP net loss attributable to Sonoco of $(43) million, adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco of $100 million, diluted earnings per share of $(0.44) and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.00



Reported fourth quarter GAAP net loss attributable to Sonoco of $(43) million, adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco of $100 million, diluted earnings per share of $(0.44) and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.00



Excluding the impact of the Eviosys acquisition, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter would have been $1.17, which is comparable to the Company’s previously provided guidance of $1.15 to $1.35



Excluding the impact of the Eviosys acquisition, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter would have been $1.17, which is comparable to the Company’s previously provided guidance of $1.15 to $1.35



Generated strong operating cash flow of $834 million and $456 million of Free Cash Flow in 2024



Generated strong operating cash flow of $834 million and $456 million of Free Cash Flow in 2024



Produced fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $247 million, up 4.6% from the corresponding prior year quarter



Produced fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $247 million, up 4.6% from the corresponding prior year quarter



Achieved strong productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives of $41 million during the fourth quarter and $183 million for 2024



Achieved strong productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives of $41 million during the fourth quarter and $183 million for 2024



Invested a record $378 million of capital in future growth and productivity projects during 2024



Invested a record $378 million of capital in future growth and productivity projects during 2024



Projecting approximately 20% growth in adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco in 2025

















Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Consolidated Results



























(Dollars in millions except per share data)





































































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

















GAAP Results





December 31, 2024





December 31, 2023









Change









December 31, 2024





December 31, 2023





Change

























































Net sales



1, 2







$





1,363









$





1,336









2





%









$





5,305





$





5,441





(3





)%













Net sales related to discontinued operations





$





297









$





300









(1





)%









$





1,291





$





1,340





(4





)%













Operating profit



2







$





56









$





103









(46





)%









$





327





$





589





(45





)%













Operating profit related to discontinued operations





$





18









$





32









(45





)%









$





128





$





127





1





%













Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco





$





(43





)





$





81









(153





)%









$





164





$





475





(65





)%













EPS (diluted)





$





(0.44





)





$





0.82









(154





)%









$





1.65





$





4.80





(66





)%



























































1



Net sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include $24 million and $100 million from recycling operations, respectively. Effective January 1, 2024, recycling operations are conducted as a procurement function. Therefore, recycling sales margins are only reflected in cost of sales.















2



Excludes results of discontinued operations.













































































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

















Non-GAAP Results



3







December 31, 2024





December 31, 2023









Change









December 31, 2024





December 31, 2023





Change

























































Adjusted operating profit



4







$





127









$





134









(5





)%









$





573





$





647





(11





)%













Adjusted EBITDA





$





247









$





236









5





%









$





1,035





$





1,068





(3





)%













Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco





$





100









$





101









(2





)%









$





486





$





520





(7





)%













Adjusted EPS (diluted)





$





1.00









$





1.02









(2





)%









$





4.89





$





5.26





(7





)%



























































3



See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures later in this release.















4



Excludes results of discontinued operations.























































Fourth quarter net sales of $1.4 billion reflect an increase of 2% compared to the corresponding prior year quarter, driven by low single digit volume gains and partial December sales attributable to Titan Holdings I B.V. (“Eviosys”) following the completion of the acquisition on December 4, 2024, partially offset by the loss of net sales from the divested Protective Solutions (“Protexic”) business, the treatment of recycling operations as a procurement function beginning January 1, 2024 and lower selling prices



Fourth quarter net sales of $1.4 billion reflect an increase of 2% compared to the corresponding prior year quarter, driven by low single digit volume gains and partial December sales attributable to Titan Holdings I B.V. (“Eviosys”) following the completion of the acquisition on December 4, 2024, partially offset by the loss of net sales from the divested Protective Solutions (“Protexic”) business, the treatment of recycling operations as a procurement function beginning January 1, 2024 and lower selling prices



GAAP operating profit for the fourth quarter declined to $56 million due to higher acquisition-related costs and remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company in connection with the Eviosys acquisition; unfavorable price/cost was offset by higher productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies and fixed cost reduction initiatives



GAAP operating profit for the fourth quarter declined to $56 million due to higher acquisition-related costs and remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company in connection with the Eviosys acquisition; unfavorable price/cost was offset by higher productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies and fixed cost reduction initiatives



Effective tax rates on GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco and adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco were 36.6% and 24.8%, respectively, in Q4 2024, compared to 16.3% and 22.9%, respectively, in Q4 2023



Effective tax rates on GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco and adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco were 36.6% and 24.8%, respectively, in Q4 2024, compared to 16.3% and 22.9%, respectively, in Q4 2023



Fourth quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco was $(43) million, resulting in GAAP EPS (diluted) of $(0.44)



Fourth quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco was $(43) million, resulting in GAAP EPS (diluted) of $(0.44)



Adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter were $127 million and $247 million, respectively



Adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter were $127 million and $247 million, respectively



Fourth quarter adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco was $100 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted diluted EPS”) of $1.00; excluding the loss from the Eviosys acquisition, adjusted diluted EPS would have been $1.17







“2024 was a milestone year for Sonoco in achieving our strategy to globally scale our metal packaging platform through the acquisition of Eviosys and to transform our portfolio to comprise more sustainable Consumer and Industrial packaging businesses through the announced divestiture of TFP and strategic review of some of our other resin-based diversified businesses,” said Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our fourth-quarter results were within our expectations as we benefited from strong productivity improvements that more than offset price/cost headwinds that persisted across most of our businesses. Overall, we achieved the second best operating cash flow in our history and maintained solid operating performance due to the focused execution of our global team.”







Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2024





Segment Results







(Dollars in millions except per share data)





Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) and Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”), with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.













Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended















Consumer Packaging







December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





Change









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





Change





















































Net sales



3







$





705













$





597









18





%









$





2,532













$





2,471









2





%









Net sales related to discontinued operations





$





297













$





300









(1





)%









$





1,291













$





1,340









(4





)%









Segment operating profit



3







$





66













$





65









1





%









$





295













$





286









3





%









Segment operating profit margin



3











9





%













11





%

















12





%













12





%













Segment Adjusted EBITDA



1, 3







$





100













$





91









9





%









$





405













$





382









6





%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin



1, 3











14





%













15





%

















16





%













15





%



























































































Consumer segment net sales grew 18%, driven by partial December sales attributable to Eviosys after the completion of the acquisition and year-over-year volume growth in rigid paper containers, partially offset by lower selling prices.



Consumer segment net sales grew 18%, driven by partial December sales attributable to Eviosys after the completion of the acquisition and year-over-year volume growth in rigid paper containers, partially offset by lower selling prices.



Segment operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA grew as a result of strong productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives, which offset price/cost headwinds, with volume remaining flat.















Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended



















Industrial Paper Packaging







December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





Change









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





Change





























































Net sales



2







$





571













$





593









(4





)%









$





2,349













$





2,374









(1





)%









Segment operating profit





$





69













$





62









12





%









$





272













$





318









(15





)%









Segment operating profit margin









12





%













10





%

















12





%













13





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA



1







$





102













$





91









12





%









$





397













$





432









(8





)%









Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin



1











18





%













15





%

















17





%













18





%



































































































Industrial segment net sales were $571 million as higher volumes and higher selling prices were offset by lower sales related to the treatment of recycling as a procurement function effective January 1, 2024.



Industrial segment net sales were $571 million as higher volumes and higher selling prices were offset by lower sales related to the treatment of recycling as a procurement function effective January 1, 2024.



Segment operating profit margin was 12% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% as strong productivity efficiencies and modest volume/mix gains were partially offset by continued price/cost pressures.















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended



















All Other







December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





Change













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





Change





















































































































Net sales





$





88













$





146









(40





)%









$





424













$





596









(29





)%









Operating profit





$





5













$





19









(73





)%









$





53













$





85









(37





)%









Operating profit margin









6





%













13





%





















13





%













14





%

















Adjusted EBITDA



1







$





8













$





23









(65





)%









$





65













$





100









(35





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



1











9





%













16





%





















15





%













17





%







































































































Net sales declined 40% reflecting the sale of the Protexic business and lower volumes from the remaining businesses in All Other.



Net sales declined 40% reflecting the sale of the Protexic business and lower volumes from the remaining businesses in All Other.



Operating profit and adjusted EBITDA declined 73% and 65%, respectively, reflecting lower volume/mix in temperature-assured packaging and industrial plastics along with the sale of the Protexic business.









1



Segment and All Other adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.







2



Net sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include $24 million and $100 million from recycling operations, respectively.







3



Excludes results of discontinued operations.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights









Cash and cash equivalents, including from discontinued operations, were $443 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $152 million as of December 31, 2023, with the increase primarily related to cash acquired in the Eviosys acquisition



Cash and cash equivalents, including from discontinued operations, were $443 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $152 million as of December 31, 2023, with the increase primarily related to cash acquired in the Eviosys acquisition



Total debt, including from discontinued operations, was $7.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.0 billion compared to December 31, 2023, primarily related to the financing for the Eviosys acquisition



Total debt, including from discontinued operations, was $7.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.0 billion compared to December 31, 2023, primarily related to the financing for the Eviosys acquisition



On December 31, 2024, the Company had available liquidity of $1.7 billion, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand



On December 31, 2024, the Company had available liquidity of $1.7 billion, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand



Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was $834 million, compared to $883 million in the same period of 2023



Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was $834 million, compared to $883 million in the same period of 2023



Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the full year 2024 were $378 million, compared to $283 million for the same period last year



Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the full year 2024 were $378 million, compared to $283 million for the same period last year



Free Cash Flow for the full year 2024 was $456 million compared to $600 million for the same period of 2023. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release



Free Cash Flow for the full year 2024 was $456 million compared to $600 million for the same period of 2023. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release



Dividends paid during the full year ended December 31, 2024 increased to $203 million compared to $197 million in the prior year













Guidance







(1)











Full-Year 2025









Adjusted EPS





(2)





: $6.00 to $6.20



Adjusted EPS : $6.00 to $6.20



Cash flow from operating activities: $750 million to $850 million



Cash flow from operating activities: $750 million to $850 million



Adjusted EBITDA



(2)



: $1,300 million to $1,400 million











Commenting on the Company’s outlook, Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker, said, “As we enter the new year, we are focused on successfully integrating Eviosys into Sonoco Metal Packaging and achieving our two-year $100 million synergy target. We have announced the divestiture of TFP and intend to continue pursuing strategic alternatives for our remaining temperature-assured cold-chain packaging business. We intend to use proceeds from divestitures, along with projected strong free cash flow, to lower leverage to 3.0X to 3.3X Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026. We will continue to invest in our global Consumer and Industrial packaging businesses while maintaining our focus on profitability and productivity. Finally, we expect to achieve an extraordinary 100 consecutive years of returning cash to our shareholders in the form of dividends. By transforming into a simpler, stronger and more sustainable company, we have positioned Sonoco to grow projected adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco by approximately 20% year over year and adjusted EBITDA by approximately 30% year over year in 2025.”







(1)



Sonoco’s 2025 guidance includes projected first quarter results from the TFP business. Guidance excludes any impact of other potential divestitures. Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of inflation, the challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.







(2)



Full year 2025 GAAP guidance is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA targets to the nearest comparable GAAP measures have been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.





Effective January 1, 2024, the Company integrated its flexible packaging and thermoformed packaging businesses within the Consumer segment in order to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and better position the business for accelerated growth. As a result, the Company changed its operating and reporting structure to reflect the way it now manages its operations, evaluates performance, and allocates resources. Beginning the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s consumer thermoformed businesses moved from the All Other group of businesses to the Consumer segment. The Company’s Industrial segment was not affected by these changes.







Investor Conference Call Webcast







The Company will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 results. A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at



https://investor.sonoco.com/



. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the call.









Time:





Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time





Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time





















Audience





Dial-In:





To listen via telephone, please register in advance at





https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122828









After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.





















Webcast Link:







https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/608285367

























Contact Information:







Roger Schrum





Interim Head of Investor Relations and Communications





roger.schrum@sonoco.com





843-339-6018







About Sonoco







Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging that serves some of the world’s best-known brands. Sonoco has approximately 28,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world. Guided by our purpose of



Better Packaging. Better Life.,



we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.







Forward-looking Statements







Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “achieve,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “consider,” “committed,” “continue,” “could,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “focused,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “likely,” “maintain,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “persist,” “plan,” “positioned,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” “would,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company’s future operating and financial performance, including full year 2025 outlook and the anticipated drivers thereof; the use of proceeds from divestitures and free cash flow to reduce leverage and expected future leverage ratios; the Company’s ability to support its customers and manage costs; opportunities for productivity and other operational improvements; price/cost, customer demand and volume outlook; anticipated benefits of the Eviosys acquisition, including with respect to market leadership, strategic alignment, customer relationships, sustainability, innovation and cost synergies; expected benefits from divestitures, including the divestiture of the TFP business, and other potential divestitures, and the timing thereof; the effectiveness of the Company’s strategy and strategic initiatives, including with respect to capital expenditures, portfolio simplification and capital allocation priorities; the effects of the macroeconomic environment and inflation on the Company and its customers; and the Company’s ability to generate continued value and return capital to shareholders.





Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.





Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.





Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to the integration of the Eviosys operations, divestitures, cost management, productivity improvements, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; conditions in the credit markets; the ability to retain key employees and successfully integrate Eviosys; the ability to realize estimated cost savings, synergies or other anticipated benefits of the Eviosys acquisition, or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management’s attention; the potential impact of the consummation of the Eviosys acquisition on relationships with clients and other third parties; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability, transportation and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of potential changes in tariffs or sanctions and escalating trade wars, and the impact of war, general regional instability and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the economic sanctions related thereto, and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), and the Company’s ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these commodity pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the Company’s ability to meet its environmental, sustainability and similar goals; and to meet other social and governance goals, including challenges in implementation thereof; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.







References to our Website Address







References to our website address and domain names throughout this release are for informational purposes only, or to fulfill specific disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules or the New York Stock Exchange Listing Standards. These references are not intended to, and do not, incorporate the contents of our website by reference into this release.











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)











(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data)









































Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









Net sales





$





1,363,276













$





1,335,735













$





5,305,365













$





5,441,426













Cost of sales









1,080,303

















1,047,756

















4,166,132

















4,238,857













Gross profit









282,973

















287,979

















1,139,233

















1,202,569













Selling, general, and administrative expenses









220,479

















176,243

















723,833

















644,540













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









10,248

















8,348

















65,370

















47,909













Gain/(Loss) on divestiture of business and other assets









3,840

















85

















(23,452





)













78,929













Operating profit









56,086

















103,473

















326,578

















589,049













Non-operating pension costs









3,431

















3,888

















13,842

















14,312













Interest expense









53,138

















34,777

















172,620

















135,393













Interest income









15,794

















3,443

















27,570

















10,026













Other (expenses)/income, net









(110,067





)













2,714

















(104,200





)













39,657













(Loss)/Income before income taxes









(94,756





)













70,965

















63,486

















489,027













(Benefit from)/Provision for income taxes









(34,637





)













11,411

















5,509

















119,730













(Loss)/Income before equity in earnings of affiliates









(60,119





)













59,554

















57,977

















369,297













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









3,370

















1,552

















9,588

















10,347













Net (loss)/income from continuing operations









(56,749





)













61,106

















67,565

















379,644













Net income from discontinued operations









13,256

















20,724

















96,375

















96,257













Net (loss)/income









(43,493





)













81,830

















163,940

















475,901













Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests









579

















(556





)













180

















(768





)









Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests









(46





)













(32





)













(171





)













(174





)









Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco





$





(42,960





)









$





81,242













$





163,949













$





474,959

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









98,700

















99,164

















99,290

















98,890

















































Diluted (loss)/earnings from continuing operations per common share





$





(0.57





)









$





0.61













$





0.68













$





3.83













Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share









0.13

















0.21

















0.97

















0.97













Diluted (loss)/earnings attributable to Sonoco per common share





$





(0.44





)









$





0.82













$





1.65













$





4.80













Dividends per common share





$





0.52













$





0.51













$





2.07













$





2.02































































































CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (Unaudited)











(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data)









































Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









Net sales









296,663

















300,065

















1,291,461

















1,339,866













Cost of sales









239,769

















248,437

















1,037,196

















1,106,970













Gross profit









56,894

















51,628

















254,265

















232,896













Selling, general, and administrative expenses









39,517

















24,245

















122,488

















97,131













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









(195





)













(4,490





)













3,740

















9,024













Operating profit









17,572

















31,873

















128,037

















126,741













Interest expense









10,373

















546

















13,396

















1,293













Interest income









316

















261

















1,668

















357













Income from discontinued operations before income taxes









7,515

















31,588

















116,309

















125,805













(Benefit from)/Provision for income taxes









(5,741





)













10,864

















19,934

















29,548













Net income from discontinued operations









13,256

















20,724

















96,375

















96,257













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests









(46





)













(32





)













(171





)













(174





)









Net income attributable to discontinued operations





$





13,210













$





20,692













$





96,204













$





96,083













Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









98,700

















99,164

















99,290

















98,890













Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share





$





0.13













$





0.21













$





0.97













$





0.97































































































FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









Net sales:





































Consumer Packaging





$





704,834













$





596,680













$





2,531,852













$





2,471,048













Industrial Paper Packaging









570,576

















593,080

















2,349,488

















2,374,113













Total reportable segments









1,275,410

















1,189,760

















4,881,340

















4,845,161













All Other









87,866

















145,975

















424,025

















596,265













Net sales





$





1,363,276













$





1,335,735













$





5,305,365













$





5,441,426





















































































Operating profit:





































Consumer Packaging





$





65,997













$





65,349













$





294,832













$





285,762













Industrial Paper Packaging









68,646

















61,504

















271,654

















317,917













Segment operating profit









134,643

















126,853

















566,486

















603,679













All Other









5,066

















19,063

















53,278

















85,148













Corporate





































Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









(10,248





)













(8,348





)













(65,370





)













(47,909





)









Amortization of acquisition intangibles









(25,599





)













(19,205





)













(78,595





)













(67,323





)









Gain/(Loss) on divestiture of business and other assets









3,840

















85

















(23,452





)













78,929













Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs









(48,400





)













(3,824





)













(91,600





)













(24,624





)









Other corporate costs









(12,585





)













(11,620





)













(46,675





)













(42,254





)









Other operating income, net









9,369

















469

















12,506

















3,403













Operating profit





$





56,086













$





103,473













$





326,578













$





589,049































































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

























Twelve Months Ended













December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





























Net income





$





163,940













$





475,901













Net losses/(gains) on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business and other assets









34,412

















(96,606





)









Depreciation, depletion and amortization









374,859

















340,988













Pension and postretirement plan (contributions), net of non-cash expense









(2,156





)













2,798













Changes in working capital









128,109

















218,807













Changes in tax accounts









(66,984





)













(40,495





)









Other operating activity









201,665

















(18,475





)











Net cash provided by operating activities











833,845

















882,918

































Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net









(377,586





)













(282,738





)









Proceeds from the sale of business, net









80,996

















33,237













Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(3,793,569





)













(372,616





)









Net debt proceeds









3,890,785

















(150,360





)









Cash dividends









(203,492





)













(197,416





)









Payments for share repurchases









(9,246





)













(10,617





)









Other, including effects of exchange rates on cash









(130,610





)













22,091













Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









291,123

















(75,501





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









151,937

















227,438













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





443,060













$





151,937















































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)















December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023











Assets























Current Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





431,010













$





138,895













Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances









907,526

















686,278













Other receivables









175,877

















57,967













Inventories









1,016,139

















603,648













Prepaid expenses









197,134

















103,959













Current assets of discontinued operations









450,874

















459,618













Total Current Assets









3,178,560

















2,050,365













Property, plant and equipment, net









2,718,747

















1,662,767













Right of use asset-operating leases









307,688

















233,461













Goodwill









2,525,657

















1,298,011













Other intangible assets, net









2,586,698

















726,557













Other assets









226,130

















236,687













Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations









964,310

















984,109













Total Assets





$





12,507,790













$





7,191,957















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity























Current Liabilities:





















Payable to suppliers and other payables





$





1,734,955













$





867,076













Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt









2,054,525

















38,934













Accrued taxes









6,755

















10,863













Current liabilities of discontinued operations









242,056

















248,404













Total Current Liabilities









4,038,291

















1,165,277













Long-term debt, net of current portion









4,985,496

















2,998,002













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities









258,735

















192,703













Pension and other postretirement benefits









180,827

















142,784













Deferred income taxes and other









644,317

















143,216













Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations









113,911

















118,140













Total equity









2,286,213

















2,431,835

















$





12,507,790













$





7,191,957























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The Company’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are identified using the term “adjusted” (for example, “adjusted operating profit,” “adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco,” and “adjusted diluted EPS”), reflect adjustments to the Company’s GAAP operating results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects, relating to:







restructuring/asset impairment charges



1



;



restructuring/asset impairment charges ;



acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;



acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;



gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;



gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;



losses from the early extinguishment of debt;



losses from the early extinguishment of debt;



non-operating pension costs;



non-operating pension costs;



amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;



amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;



changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;



changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;



certain income tax events and adjustments;



certain income tax events and adjustments;



derivative gains/losses;



derivative gains/losses;



other non-operating income and losses; and



other non-operating income and losses; and



certain other items, if any.













1



Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement, and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.





The Company’s management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.





In addition to the “adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; other income; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Net debt is defined as the total of the Company’s short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.





The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.





The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.





Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.





To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review and consider the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.







QUARTERLY RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.









Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)



















For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024













Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Operating Profit









(Loss)/Income Before Income Taxes









(Benefit from)/Provision for Income Taxes









Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





56,086









$





(94,756





)





$





(34,637





)





$





(42,960





)





$





(0.44





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



2











48,400













51,786













11,622













51,537













0.52













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(6,066





)









(6,066





)









(1,521





)









(4,545





)









(0.05





)









Amortization of acquisition intangibles









25,599













25,599













6,075













24,182













0.24













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









10,248













10,248













2,445













7,923













0.08













Gain on divestiture of business and other assets









(3,840





)









(3,840





)









39













(3,879





)









(0.04





)









Other expenses, net



3











—













110,067













27,670













82,397













0.83













Non-operating pension costs









—













3,431













819













2,612













0.03













Net gains from derivatives









(3,243





)









(3,243





)









(810





)









(2,433





)









(0.02





)









Other adjustments



4











(60





)









(60





)









11,382













(15,166





)









(0.15





)









Total adjustments









71,038













187,922













57,721













142,628













1.44













Adjusted





$





127,124









$





93,166









$





23,084









$





99,668









$





1.00















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, (loss)/income before income taxes, and (benefit from)/provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $17,572, $7,515 and $(5,741), respectively.











2



Acquisition, integration and divestiture related costs include net interest expense totaling $3,386, which is related to debt issuance associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition, pre-acquisition. This net interest expense is included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.











3



Other expenses, net primarily relate to remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company to close the Eviosys acquisition.











4



Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily due to a $9,864 reduction in reserves for uncertain tax positions following the expiration of the applicable statute of limitations and a $5,796 tax benefit due to the recording of a deferred tax asset on the outside basis of certain held-for-sale entities, partially offset by an adjustment for hurricane-related insurance deductible losses.



































For the three-month period ended December 31, 2023













Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Operating Profit









Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes









Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes









Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





103,473









$





70,965









$





11,411









$





81,242









$





0.82













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









3,824













3,824













1,951













1,905













0.02













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(1,631





)









(1,631





)









(414





)









(1,217





)









(0.01





)









Amortization of acquisition intangibles









19,205













19,205













4,994













17,975













0.18













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









8,348













8,348













1,625













3,377













0.03













(Gain)/Loss on divestiture of business and other assets









(85





)









(85





)









(253





)









168













—













Other income, net









—













(2,714





)









(694





)









(2,020





)









(0.02





)









Non-operating pension costs









—













3,888













958













2,930













0.03













Net gains from derivatives









(397





)









(397





)









(100





)









(297





)









—













Other adjustments









1,559













1,531













4,071













(2,652





)









(0.03





)









Total adjustments









30,823













31,969













12,138













20,169













0.20













Adjusted





$





134,296









$





102,934









$





23,549









$





101,411









$





1.02















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, income/(loss) before income taxes, and provision for/(benefit from) income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $31,873, $31,588 and $10,864, respectively.

































Adjusted EBITDA



























Three Months Ended













Dollars in thousands









December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





























Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco







$





(42,960





)





$





81,242













Adjustments:

















Interest expense









63,512













35,323













Interest income









(16,110





)









(3,704





)









(Benefit from)/Provision for income taxes









(40,378





)









22,275













Depreciation, depletion and amortization









104,168













91,601













Non-operating pension costs









3,431













3,888













Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(533





)









588













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









10,053













3,952













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(6,066





)









(1,631





)









Gain on divestiture of business and other assets









(3,840





)









(85





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









63,330













4,063













Other expenses/(income), net









110,067













(2,714





)









Net gains from derivatives









(3,243





)









(397





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









5,301













1,389















Adjusted EBITDA







$





246,732









$





235,790





























Net Sales





$





1,363,276









$





1,335,735













Net sales related to discontinued operations





$





296,663









$





300,065













































Adjusted EBITDA is presented on a total company basis including both continuing operations and discontinued operations. See the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Statements of Income for Discontinued Operations on pages 9 and 10 for separate presentation.





The Company does not calculate net income by segment; therefore, adjusted EBITDA by segment is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, segment operating profit. Segment operating profit is the measure of segment profit or loss reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - “Segment Reporting,” as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.





Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses or other assets; gains/losses from derivatives; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and the All Other group of businesses, except for costs related to discontinued operations.











Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



























Excludes results of discontinued operations































Dollars in thousands









Consumer Packaging segment









Industrial Paper Packaging segment









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









65,997













$









68,646













$









5,066













$









(83,623









)









$









56,086















Adjustments:





























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1











33,649













30,017













2,864













25,599













92,129













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









(50





)









3,420













—













—













3,370













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



2











—













—













—













10,248













10,248













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



3











—













—













—













(6,066





)









(6,066





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



4











—













—













—













48,400













48,400













Gain on divestiture of business and other assets



5











—













—













—













(3,840





)









(3,840





)









Net gains from derivatives



6











—













—













—













(3,243





)









(3,243





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









—













—













—













(60





)









(60





)











Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









99,596













$









102,083













$









7,930













$









(12,585









)









$









197,024











































Net Sales





$





704,834









$





570,576









$





87,866





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









9.4





%









12.0





%









5.8





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









14.1





%









17.9





%









9.0





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $18,936, the Industrial segment of $6,451, and the All Other group of businesses of $212.







2



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,597, the Industrial segment of $(215), and the All Other group of businesses of $72.







3



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(6,168) and the Industrial segment of $102.







4



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $9,195 and the Industrial segment of $59.







5



Included in Corporate are adjustments of previously recognized estimated losses on the divestiture of businesses associated with the Industrial segment of $(4,358) related to the sale of two production facilities in China and the All Other group of businesses of $517 related to the sale of Protexic.







6



Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(577), the Industrial segment of $(2,546), and the All Other group of businesses of $(120).











Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023











Excludes results of discontinued operations































Dollars in thousands









Consumer Packaging segment









Industrial Paper Packaging segment









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









65,349













$









61,504













$









19,063













$









(42,443









)









$









103,473















Adjustments:





























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1











25,851













28,279













3,630













19,205













76,965













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









71













1,481













—













—













1,552













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



2











—













—













—













8,348













8,348













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



3











—













—













—













(1,631





)









(1,631





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



4











—













—













—













3,824













3,824













Gain on divestiture of business and other assets









—













—













—













(85





)









(85





)









Net gains from derivatives



5











—













—













—













(397





)









(397





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









—













—













—













1,559













1,559















Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









91,271













$









91,264













$









22,693













$









(11,620









)









$









193,608











































Net Sales





$





596,680









$





593,080









$





145,975





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









11.0





%









10.4





%









13.1





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









15.3





%









15.4





%









15.5





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $11,021, the Industrial segment of $7,208, and the All Other group of businesses of $976.







2



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $1,051, the Industrial segment of $5,793, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,360.







3



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(1,487) and the Industrial segment of $(144).







4



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Industrial segment of $415.







5



Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(63), the Industrial segment of $(244), and the All Other group of businesses of $(90).







YEAR-TO-DATE RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the full years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.









Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)



















For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024













Dollars in thousands, except per share data









Operating Profit









Income Before Income Taxes









Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes









Net Income Attributable to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





326,578









$





63,486









$





5,509









$





163,949









$





1.65













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



2











91,600













125,169













24,281













115,602













1.16













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(6,263





)









(6,263





)









(1,570





)









(4,693





)









(0.05





)









Amortization of acquisition intangibles









78,595













78,595













19,170













75,614













0.76













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









65,370













65,370













13,384













55,181













0.56













Loss on divestiture of business and other assets









23,452













23,452













1,499













21,953













0.22













Other expenses, net



3











—













104,200













27,670













76,530













0.77













Non-operating pension costs









—













13,842













3,412













10,430













0.11













Net gains from derivatives









(7,225





)









(7,225





)









(1,811





)









(5,414





)









(0.05





)









Other adjustments



4











982













982













20,566













(23,349





)









(0.24





)









Total adjustments









246,511













398,122













106,601













321,854













3.24













Adjusted





$





573,089









$





461,608









$





112,110









$





485,803









$





4.89















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $128,037, $116,309, and $19,934, respectively.











2



Acquisition, integration and divestiture related costs include losses on treasury lock derivative instruments, amortization of financing fees and pre-acquisition net interest expense totaling $33,569 related to debt instruments associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition. These amortization costs and net interest expense are included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.











3



Other expenses, net primarily relates to a remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company to close the Eviosys acquisition.











4



Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to a $12,638 adjustment to deferred taxes from a post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business, a $9,864 reduction in reserves for uncertain tax positions following the expiration of the applicable statute of limitations and a $5,796 tax benefit due to the recording of a deferred tax asset on the outside basis of certain held-for-sale entities, partially offset by an adjustment for hurricane-related insurance deductible losses.



































For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023















Dollars in thousands, except per share data











Operating Profit









Income Before Income Taxes









Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes









Net Income Attributable to Sonoco









Diluted EPS











As Reported (GAAP)



1







$





589,049









$





489,027









$





119,730









$





474,959









$





4.80













Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









24,624













24,624













5,736













19,847













0.20













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(11,817





)









(11,817





)









(2,977





)









(8,840





)









(0.09





)









Amortization of acquisition intangibles









67,323













67,323













16,787













65,741













0.66













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









47,909













47,909













10,808













44,036













0.44













Gain on divestiture of business and other assets









(78,929





)









(78,929





)









(19,076





)









(59,853





)









(0.60





)









Other income, net









—













(39,657





)









(9,624





)









(30,033





)









(0.30





)









Non-operating pension costs









—













14,312













3,547













10,765













0.11













Net gains from derivatives









(1,912





)









(1,912





)









(482





)









(1,430





)









(0.01





)









Other adjustments









10,326













10,298













5,495













4,680













0.05













Total adjustments









57,524













32,151













10,214













44,913













0.46













Adjusted





$





646,573









$





521,178









$





129,944









$





519,872









$





5.26















Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

























1



Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $126,741, $125,805, and $29,548, respectively.

































Adjusted EBITDA



























Twelve Months Ended















Dollars in thousands











December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





























Net income attributable to Sonoco







$





163,949









$





474,959













Adjustments:

















Interest expense









186,015













136,686













Interest income









(29,238





)









(10,383





)









Provision for income taxes









25,443













149,278













Depreciation, depletion and amortization









374,859













340,988













Non-operating pension costs









13,842













14,312













Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









(9





)









942













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges









69,110













56,933













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves









(6,263





)









(11,817





)









Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business and other assets









23,452













(78,929





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs









110,883













26,254













Other expenses/(income), net









104,200













(39,657





)









Net gains from derivatives









(7,225





)









(1,912





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









6,154













10,142















Adjusted EBITDA







$





1,035,172









$





1,067,796





























Net Sales





$





5,305,365









$





5,441,426













Net sales related to discontinued operations





$





1,291,461









$





1,339,866













































Adjusted EBITDA represents total Company, including both continuing and discontinued operations. See Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Statements of Income for Discontinued Operations on pages 9 and 10 for separate presentation.





The following tables reconcile segment operating profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to segment adjusted EBITDA.











Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024











Excludes results of discontinued operations











Dollars in thousands









Consumer Packaging segment









Industrial Paper Packaging segment









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









294,832













$









271,654













$









53,278













$









(293,186









)









$









326,578















Adjustments:





























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1











109,355













116,149













11,962













78,595













316,061













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









365













9,223













—













—













9,588













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



2











—













—













—













65,370













65,370













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



3











—













—













—













(6,263





)









(6,263





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



4











—













—













—













91,600













91,600













Loss on divestiture of business and other assets



5











—













—













—













23,452













23,452













Net gains from derivatives



6











—













—













—













(7,225





)









(7,225





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments









—













—













—













982













982















Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









404,552













$









397,026













$









65,240













$









(46,675









)









$









820,143











































Net Sales





$





2,531,852









$





2,349,488









$





424,025





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









11.6





%









11.6





%









12.6





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









16.0





%









16.9





%









15.4





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $52,144, the Industrial segment of $25,619, and the All Other group of businesses of $832.







2



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $19,259, the Industrial segment of $33,923, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,434.







3



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(5,780) and the Industrial segment of $(483).







4



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $9,052 and the Industrial segment of $(3,600).







5



Included in Corporate are net losses on the divestiture of business associated with the Industrial segment of $24,357, including a loss of $25,607 from the sale of two production facilities in China, partially offset by a gain of $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, and a gain associated with the All Other group of businesses of $(905) related to the sale of Protexic.







6



Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(1,202), the Industrial segment of $(5,174), and the All Other group of businesses of $(849).











Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023











Excludes results of discontinued operations











Dollars in thousands









Consumer Packaging segment









Industrial Paper Packaging segment









All Other









Corporate









Total













Segment and Total Operating Profit









$









285,762













$









317,917













$









85,148













$









(99,778









)









$









589,049















Adjustments:





























Depreciation, depletion and amortization



1











95,340













104,723













14,643













67,323













282,029













Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax









564













9,783













—













—













10,347













Restructuring/Asset impairment charges



2











—













—













—













47,909













47,909













Changes in LIFO inventory reserves



3











—













—













—













(11,817





)









(11,817





)









Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs



4











—













—













—













24,624













24,624













Gain on divestiture of business and other assets



5























(78,929





)









(78,929





)









Net gains from derivatives



6











—













—













—













(1,912





)









(1,912





)









Other non-GAAP adjustments



7











—













—













—













10,326













10,326















Segment Adjusted EBITDA









$









381,666













$









432,423













$









99,791













$









(42,254









)









$









871,626











































Net Sales





$





2,471,048









$





2,374,113









$





596,265





















Segment Operating Profit Margin









11.6





%









13.4





%









14.3





%

















Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin









15.4





%









18.2





%









16.7





%







































































1



Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $44,250, the Industrial segment of $16,121, and the All Other group of businesses of $6,952.







2



Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $4,111, the Industrial segment of $38,754, and the All Other group of businesses of $2,547.







3



Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(10,915) and the Industrial segment of $(902).







4



Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $1,171 and the Industrial segment of $5,810.







5



Included in Corporate are gains from the sale of the Company’s timberland properties of $(60,945), the sale of its S3 business of $(11,065), and the sales of its BulkSak businesses of $(6,919), all of which are associated with the Industrial segment.







6



Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(257), the Industrial segment of $(1,290), and the All Other group of businesses of $(365).







7



Included in Corporate are other non-GAAP adjustments associated with the Industrial segment of $3,762 and the All Other group of businesses of $3,249.









Free Cash Flow









The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “Free Cash Flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.













Twelve Months Ended











FREE CASH FLOW







December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023





























Net cash provided by operating activities





$





833,845













$





882,918













Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net









(377,586





)













(282,738





)









Free Cash Flow





$





456,259













$





600,180































