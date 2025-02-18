News & Insights

Sonoco Products Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Changes and Acquisition Impact

February 18, 2025

Sonoco reports Q4 and FY 2024 results with ongoing growth, despite net losses, following Eviosys acquisition and TFP divestiture.

Quiver AI Summary

Sonoco Products Company announced its fourth-quarter and fiscal year financial results for 2024, reporting a GAAP net loss of $43 million and a significant decrease in operating profit, primarily due to acquisition-related costs following its acquisition of Eviosys in December 2024. The company generated $1.4 billion in net sales for the fourth quarter, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase, aided by the acquisition, while adjusted net income was $100 million. Additionally, Sonoco entered a definitive agreement to sell its Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business for approximately $1.8 billion. The firm produced a robust operating cash flow of $834 million in 2024 and projected a 20% growth in adjusted net income for 2025. CEO Howard Coker emphasized the strategic transformation towards sustainable packaging and focused on successfully integrating the Eviosys acquisition while pursuing debt reduction through divestitures.

Potential Positives

  • Expanded global leadership in sustainable metal packaging following the completion of the acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading food cans, ends and closures manufacturer.
  • Entered into an agreement to sell the Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business for approximately $1.8 billion, which is expected to strengthen the company's financial position.
  • Produced fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $247 million, marking a 4.6% increase compared to the prior year, indicating ongoing operational improvements.
  • Projecting approximately 20% growth in adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco in 2025, demonstrating strong future growth expectations.

Potential Negatives

  • Reported a fourth-quarter GAAP net loss of $(43) million and a diluted EPS of $(0.44), representing a significant decline compared to the previous year.
  • Substantial decrease of 46% in GAAP operating profit for the fourth quarter, largely attributed to higher acquisition-related costs.
  • Total debt rose to $7.1 billion, an increase of $4.0 billion compared to the previous year, primarily due to financing for the Eviosys acquisition.

FAQ

What were Sonoco's fourth-quarter financial results for 2024?

Sonoco reported a GAAP net loss of $(43) million, adjusted net income of $100 million, and diluted earnings per share of $(0.44).


How did the acquisition of Eviosys impact Sonoco's financials?

The acquisition of Eviosys contributed to a 2% increase in net sales, but also incurred higher acquisition-related costs affecting operating profits.


What is Sonoco's guidance for adjusted net income in 2025?

Sonoco projects approximately 20% growth in adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco in 2025.


How is Sonoco addressing its discontinued operations?

Sonoco has entered into an agreement to sell its Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business to TOPPAN Holdings for approximately $1.8 billion.


What strategic initiatives does Sonoco plan for 2025?

Sonoco plans to integrate Eviosys, achieve $100 million in synergies, and invest in sustainable packaging businesses for growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



References in today’s news release to consolidated “net sales,” “operating profit,” and “adjusted operating profit,” and Consumer Packaging segment “segment operating profit” and “segment adjusted EBITDA” along with the corresponding year-over-year comparable results, do not include results of the Company’s Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging business and its global Trident business (collectively, “TFP”), which are being accounted for as discontinued operations.




Summary


:




  • Expanded global leadership in sustainable metal packaging following the completion of the acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading food cans, ends and closures manufacturer, on December 4, 2024


  • Entered into an agreement to sell TFP to TOPPAN Holdings, Inc. for approximately $1.8 billion


  • Reported fourth quarter GAAP net loss attributable to Sonoco of $(43) million, adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco of $100 million, diluted earnings per share of $(0.44) and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.00


  • Excluding the impact of the Eviosys acquisition, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter would have been $1.17, which is comparable to the Company’s previously provided guidance of $1.15 to $1.35


  • Generated strong operating cash flow of $834 million and $456 million of Free Cash Flow in 2024


  • Produced fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $247 million, up 4.6% from the corresponding prior year quarter


  • Achieved strong productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives of $41 million during the fourth quarter and $183 million for 2024


  • Invested a record $378 million of capital in future growth and productivity projects during 2024


  • Projecting approximately 20% growth in adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco in 2025





































































































































































































































































































































































Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Consolidated Results




(Dollars in millions except per share data)














Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


GAAP Results
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023

Change

December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change












Net sales

1, 2
$
1,363

$
1,336

2
%

$
5,305
$
5,441
(3
)%


Net sales related to discontinued operations
$
297

$
300

(1
)%

$
1,291
$
1,340
(4
)%


Operating profit

2
$
56

$
103

(46
)%

$
327
$
589
(45
)%


Operating profit related to discontinued operations
$
18

$
32

(45
)%

$
128
$
127
1
%


Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco
$
(43
)
$
81

(153
)%

$
164
$
475
(65
)%


EPS (diluted)
$
(0.44
)
$
0.82

(154
)%

$
1.65
$
4.80
(66
)%













1

Net sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include $24 million and $100 million from recycling operations, respectively. Effective January 1, 2024, recycling operations are conducted as a procurement function. Therefore, recycling sales margins are only reflected in cost of sales.



2

Excludes results of discontinued operations.
















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended


Non-GAAP Results

3
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023

Change

December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change












Adjusted operating profit

4
$
127

$
134

(5
)%

$
573
$
647
(11
)%


Adjusted EBITDA
$
247

$
236

5
%

$
1,035
$
1,068
(3
)%


Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco
$
100

$
101

(2
)%

$
486
$
520
(7
)%


Adjusted EPS (diluted)
$
1.00

$
1.02

(2
)%

$
4.89
$
5.26
(7
)%













3

See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures later in this release.



4

Excludes results of discontinued operations.












  • Fourth quarter net sales of $1.4 billion reflect an increase of 2% compared to the corresponding prior year quarter, driven by low single digit volume gains and partial December sales attributable to Titan Holdings I B.V. (“Eviosys”) following the completion of the acquisition on December 4, 2024, partially offset by the loss of net sales from the divested Protective Solutions (“Protexic”) business, the treatment of recycling operations as a procurement function beginning January 1, 2024 and lower selling prices


  • GAAP operating profit for the fourth quarter declined to $56 million due to higher acquisition-related costs and remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company in connection with the Eviosys acquisition; unfavorable price/cost was offset by higher productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies and fixed cost reduction initiatives


  • Effective tax rates on GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco and adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco were 36.6% and 24.8%, respectively, in Q4 2024, compared to 16.3% and 22.9%, respectively, in Q4 2023


  • Fourth quarter GAAP net income attributable to Sonoco was $(43) million, resulting in GAAP EPS (diluted) of $(0.44)


  • Adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter were $127 million and $247 million, respectively


  • Fourth quarter adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco was $100 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted diluted EPS”) of $1.00; excluding the loss from the Eviosys acquisition, adjusted diluted EPS would have been $1.17



“2024 was a milestone year for Sonoco in achieving our strategy to globally scale our metal packaging platform through the acquisition of Eviosys and to transform our portfolio to comprise more sustainable Consumer and Industrial packaging businesses through the announced divestiture of TFP and strategic review of some of our other resin-based diversified businesses,” said Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our fourth-quarter results were within our expectations as we benefited from strong productivity improvements that more than offset price/cost headwinds that persisted across most of our businesses. Overall, we achieved the second best operating cash flow in our history and maintained solid operating performance due to the focused execution of our global team.”




Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2024


Segment Results



(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) and Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”), with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.
Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


Consumer Packaging
December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023
Change

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023
Change











Net sales

3
$
705


$
597

18
%

$
2,532


$
2,471

2
%

Net sales related to discontinued operations
$
297


$
300

(1
)%

$
1,291


$
1,340

(4
)%

Segment operating profit

3
$
66


$
65

1
%

$
295


$
286

3
%

Segment operating profit margin

3

9
%


11
%



12
%


12
%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

1, 3
$
100


$
91

9
%

$
405


$
382

6
%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin

1, 3

14
%


15
%



16
%


15
%





















  • Consumer segment net sales grew 18%, driven by partial December sales attributable to Eviosys after the completion of the acquisition and year-over-year volume growth in rigid paper containers, partially offset by lower selling prices.


  • Segment operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA grew as a result of strong productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives, which offset price/cost headwinds, with volume remaining flat.
Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



Industrial Paper Packaging
December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023
Change

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023
Change












Net sales

2
$
571


$
593

(4
)%

$
2,349


$
2,374

(1
)%

Segment operating profit
$
69


$
62

12
%

$
272


$
318

(15
)%

Segment operating profit margin

12
%


10
%



12
%


13
%


Segment Adjusted EBITDA

1
$
102


$
91

12
%

$
397


$
432

(8
)%

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin

1

18
%


15
%



17
%


18
%























  • Industrial segment net sales were $571 million as higher volumes and higher selling prices were offset by lower sales related to the treatment of recycling as a procurement function effective January 1, 2024.


  • Segment operating profit margin was 12% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% as strong productivity efficiencies and modest volume/mix gains were partially offset by continued price/cost pressures.
Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



All Other
December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023
Change

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023
Change

























Net sales
$
88


$
146

(40
)%

$
424


$
596

(29
)%

Operating profit
$
5


$
19

(73
)%

$
53


$
85

(37
)%

Operating profit margin

6
%


13
%




13
%


14
%


Adjusted EBITDA

1
$
8


$
23

(65
)%

$
65


$
100

(35
)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

1

9
%


16
%




15
%


17
%
























  • Net sales declined 40% reflecting the sale of the Protexic business and lower volumes from the remaining businesses in All Other.


  • Operating profit and adjusted EBITDA declined 73% and 65%, respectively, reflecting lower volume/mix in temperature-assured packaging and industrial plastics along with the sale of the Protexic business.




1

Segment and All Other adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.



2

Net sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include $24 million and $100 million from recycling operations, respectively.



3

Excludes results of discontinued operations.




Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights




  • Cash and cash equivalents, including from discontinued operations, were $443 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $152 million as of December 31, 2023, with the increase primarily related to cash acquired in the Eviosys acquisition


  • Total debt, including from discontinued operations, was $7.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.0 billion compared to December 31, 2023, primarily related to the financing for the Eviosys acquisition


  • On December 31, 2024, the Company had available liquidity of $1.7 billion, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand


  • Cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2024 was $834 million, compared to $883 million in the same period of 2023


  • Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for the full year 2024 were $378 million, compared to $283 million for the same period last year


  • Free Cash Flow for the full year 2024 was $456 million compared to $600 million for the same period of 2023. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release


  • Dividends paid during the full year ended December 31, 2024 increased to $203 million compared to $197 million in the prior year






Guidance



(1)





Full-Year 2025




  • Adjusted EPS


    (2)


    : $6.00 to $6.20


  • Cash flow from operating activities: $750 million to $850 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA

    (2)

    : $1,300 million to $1,400 million





Commenting on the Company’s outlook, Sonoco’s President and CEO, Howard Coker, said, “As we enter the new year, we are focused on successfully integrating Eviosys into Sonoco Metal Packaging and achieving our two-year $100 million synergy target. We have announced the divestiture of TFP and intend to continue pursuing strategic alternatives for our remaining temperature-assured cold-chain packaging business. We intend to use proceeds from divestitures, along with projected strong free cash flow, to lower leverage to 3.0X to 3.3X Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026. We will continue to invest in our global Consumer and Industrial packaging businesses while maintaining our focus on profitability and productivity. Finally, we expect to achieve an extraordinary 100 consecutive years of returning cash to our shareholders in the form of dividends. By transforming into a simpler, stronger and more sustainable company, we have positioned Sonoco to grow projected adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco by approximately 20% year over year and adjusted EBITDA by approximately 30% year over year in 2025.”




(1)

Sonoco’s 2025 guidance includes projected first quarter results from the TFP business. Guidance excludes any impact of other potential divestitures. Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of inflation, the challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.




(2)

Full year 2025 GAAP guidance is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA targets to the nearest comparable GAAP measures have been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.



Effective January 1, 2024, the Company integrated its flexible packaging and thermoformed packaging businesses within the Consumer segment in order to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and better position the business for accelerated growth. As a result, the Company changed its operating and reporting structure to reflect the way it now manages its operations, evaluates performance, and allocates resources. Beginning the first quarter of 2024, the Company’s consumer thermoformed businesses moved from the All Other group of businesses to the Consumer segment. The Company’s Industrial segment was not affected by these changes.




Investor Conference Call Webcast



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 results. A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at

https://investor.sonoco.com/

. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the call.




























Time:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time


Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Audience


Dial-In:
To listen via telephone, please register in advance at


https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122828




After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.



Webcast Link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/608285367





Contact Information:



Roger Schrum


Interim Head of Investor Relations and Communications


roger.schrum@sonoco.com


843-339-6018




About Sonoco



Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging that serves some of the world’s best-known brands. Sonoco has approximately 28,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world. Guided by our purpose of

Better Packaging. Better Life.,

we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at


www.sonoco.com


.




Forward-looking Statements



Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “achieve,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can,” “consider,” “committed,” “continue,” “could,” “develop,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “focused,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “likely,” “maintain,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “persist,” “plan,” “positioned,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” “would,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company’s future operating and financial performance, including full year 2025 outlook and the anticipated drivers thereof; the use of proceeds from divestitures and free cash flow to reduce leverage and expected future leverage ratios; the Company’s ability to support its customers and manage costs; opportunities for productivity and other operational improvements; price/cost, customer demand and volume outlook; anticipated benefits of the Eviosys acquisition, including with respect to market leadership, strategic alignment, customer relationships, sustainability, innovation and cost synergies; expected benefits from divestitures, including the divestiture of the TFP business, and other potential divestitures, and the timing thereof; the effectiveness of the Company’s strategy and strategic initiatives, including with respect to capital expenditures, portfolio simplification and capital allocation priorities; the effects of the macroeconomic environment and inflation on the Company and its customers; and the Company’s ability to generate continued value and return capital to shareholders.



Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.



Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.



Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to the integration of the Eviosys operations, divestitures, cost management, productivity improvements, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; conditions in the credit markets; the ability to retain key employees and successfully integrate Eviosys; the ability to realize estimated cost savings, synergies or other anticipated benefits of the Eviosys acquisition, or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management’s attention; the potential impact of the consummation of the Eviosys acquisition on relationships with clients and other third parties; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability, transportation and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of potential changes in tariffs or sanctions and escalating trade wars, and the impact of war, general regional instability and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as the economic sanctions related thereto, and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), and the Company’s ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these commodity pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the Company’s ability to meet its environmental, sustainability and similar goals; and to meet other social and governance goals, including challenges in implementation thereof; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.




References to our Website Address



References to our website address and domain names throughout this release are for informational purposes only, or to fulfill specific disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules or the New York Stock Exchange Listing Standards. These references are not intended to, and do not, incorporate the contents of our website by reference into this release.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data)








Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Net sales
$
1,363,276


$
1,335,735


$
5,305,365


$
5,441,426

Cost of sales

1,080,303



1,047,756



4,166,132



4,238,857

Gross profit

282,973



287,979



1,139,233



1,202,569

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

220,479



176,243



723,833



644,540

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

10,248



8,348



65,370



47,909

Gain/(Loss) on divestiture of business and other assets

3,840



85



(23,452
)


78,929

Operating profit

56,086



103,473



326,578



589,049

Non-operating pension costs

3,431



3,888



13,842



14,312

Interest expense

53,138



34,777



172,620



135,393

Interest income

15,794



3,443



27,570



10,026

Other (expenses)/income, net

(110,067
)


2,714



(104,200
)


39,657

(Loss)/Income before income taxes

(94,756
)


70,965



63,486



489,027

(Benefit from)/Provision for income taxes

(34,637
)


11,411



5,509



119,730

(Loss)/Income before equity in earnings of affiliates

(60,119
)


59,554



57,977



369,297

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax

3,370



1,552



9,588



10,347

Net (loss)/income from continuing operations

(56,749
)


61,106



67,565



379,644

Net income from discontinued operations

13,256



20,724



96,375



96,257

Net (loss)/income

(43,493
)


81,830



163,940



475,901

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

579



(556
)


180



(768
)

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

(46
)


(32
)


(171
)


(174
)

Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco
$
(42,960
)

$
81,242


$
163,949


$
474,959









Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

98,700



99,164



99,290



98,890









Diluted (loss)/earnings from continuing operations per common share
$
(0.57
)

$
0.61


$
0.68


$
3.83

Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share

0.13



0.21



0.97



0.97

Diluted (loss)/earnings attributable to Sonoco per common share
$
(0.44
)

$
0.82


$
1.65


$
4.80

Dividends per common share
$
0.52


$
0.51


$
2.07


$
2.02






















































































































































































































































































































































CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data)








Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Net sales

296,663



300,065



1,291,461



1,339,866

Cost of sales

239,769



248,437



1,037,196



1,106,970

Gross profit

56,894



51,628



254,265



232,896

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

39,517



24,245



122,488



97,131

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

(195
)


(4,490
)


3,740



9,024

Operating profit

17,572



31,873



128,037



126,741

Interest expense

10,373



546



13,396



1,293

Interest income

316



261



1,668



357

Income from discontinued operations before income taxes

7,515



31,588



116,309



125,805

(Benefit from)/Provision for income taxes

(5,741
)


10,864



19,934



29,548

Net income from discontinued operations

13,256



20,724



96,375



96,257

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(46
)


(32
)


(171
)


(174
)

Net income attributable to discontinued operations
$
13,210


$
20,692


$
96,204


$
96,083

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

98,700



99,164



99,290



98,890

Diluted earnings from discontinued operations per common share
$
0.13


$
0.21


$
0.97


$
0.97






















































































































































































































































































































































































































FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Net sales:







Consumer Packaging
$
704,834


$
596,680


$
2,531,852


$
2,471,048

Industrial Paper Packaging

570,576



593,080



2,349,488



2,374,113

Total reportable segments

1,275,410



1,189,760



4,881,340



4,845,161

All Other

87,866



145,975



424,025



596,265

Net sales
$
1,363,276


$
1,335,735


$
5,305,365


$
5,441,426

















Operating profit:







Consumer Packaging
$
65,997


$
65,349


$
294,832


$
285,762

Industrial Paper Packaging

68,646



61,504



271,654



317,917

Segment operating profit

134,643



126,853



566,486



603,679

All Other

5,066



19,063



53,278



85,148

Corporate







Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

(10,248
)


(8,348
)


(65,370
)


(47,909
)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

(25,599
)


(19,205
)


(78,595
)


(67,323
)

Gain/(Loss) on divestiture of business and other assets

3,840



85



(23,452
)


78,929

Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs

(48,400
)


(3,824
)


(91,600
)


(24,624
)

Other corporate costs

(12,585
)


(11,620
)


(46,675
)


(42,254
)

Other operating income, net

9,369



469



12,506



3,403

Operating profit
$
56,086


$
103,473


$
326,578


$
589,049


















































































































































































































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Net income
$
163,940


$
475,901

Net losses/(gains) on asset impairments, disposition of assets and divestiture of business and other assets

34,412



(96,606
)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

374,859



340,988

Pension and postretirement plan (contributions), net of non-cash expense

(2,156
)


2,798

Changes in working capital

128,109



218,807

Changes in tax accounts

(66,984
)


(40,495
)

Other operating activity

201,665



(18,475
)


Net cash provided by operating activities

833,845



882,918





Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

(377,586
)


(282,738
)

Proceeds from the sale of business, net

80,996



33,237

Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(3,793,569
)


(372,616
)

Net debt proceeds

3,890,785



(150,360
)

Cash dividends

(203,492
)


(197,416
)

Payments for share repurchases

(9,246
)


(10,617
)

Other, including effects of exchange rates on cash

(130,610
)


22,091

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

291,123



(75,501
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

151,937



227,438

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
443,060


$
151,937























































































































































































































































































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)


December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023


Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
431,010


$
138,895

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances

907,526



686,278

Other receivables

175,877



57,967

Inventories

1,016,139



603,648

Prepaid expenses

197,134



103,959

Current assets of discontinued operations

450,874



459,618

Total Current Assets

3,178,560



2,050,365

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,718,747



1,662,767

Right of use asset-operating leases

307,688



233,461

Goodwill

2,525,657



1,298,011

Other intangible assets, net

2,586,698



726,557

Other assets

226,130



236,687

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

964,310



984,109

Total Assets
$
12,507,790


$
7,191,957


Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



Current Liabilities:



Payable to suppliers and other payables
$
1,734,955


$
867,076

Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt

2,054,525



38,934

Accrued taxes

6,755



10,863

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

242,056



248,404

Total Current Liabilities

4,038,291



1,165,277

Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,985,496



2,998,002

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

258,735



192,703

Pension and other postretirement benefits

180,827



142,784

Deferred income taxes and other

644,317



143,216

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations

113,911



118,140

Total equity

2,286,213



2,431,835


$
12,507,790


$
7,191,957




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The Company’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are identified using the term “adjusted” (for example, “adjusted operating profit,” “adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco,” and “adjusted diluted EPS”), reflect adjustments to the Company’s GAAP operating results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects, relating to:




  • restructuring/asset impairment charges

    1

    ;


  • acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;


  • gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets;


  • losses from the early extinguishment of debt;


  • non-operating pension costs;


  • amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;


  • changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;


  • certain income tax events and adjustments;


  • derivative gains/losses;


  • other non-operating income and losses; and


  • certain other items, if any.






1

Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement, and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.



The Company’s management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.



In addition to the “adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses and other assets; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; other income; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Net debt is defined as the total of the Company’s short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.



The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.



The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.



Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.



To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review and consider the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.




QUARTERLY RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.





Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024


Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Operating Profit

(Loss)/Income Before Income Taxes

(Benefit from)/Provision for Income Taxes

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS

As Reported (GAAP)

1
$
56,086

$
(94,756
)
$
(34,637
)
$
(42,960
)
$
(0.44
)

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

2

48,400


51,786


11,622


51,537


0.52

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

(6,066
)

(6,066
)

(1,521
)

(4,545
)

(0.05
)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

25,599


25,599


6,075


24,182


0.24

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

10,248


10,248


2,445


7,923


0.08

Gain on divestiture of business and other assets

(3,840
)

(3,840
)

39


(3,879
)

(0.04
)

Other expenses, net

3





110,067


27,670


82,397


0.83

Non-operating pension costs





3,431


819


2,612


0.03

Net gains from derivatives

(3,243
)

(3,243
)

(810
)

(2,433
)

(0.02
)

Other adjustments

4

(60
)

(60
)

11,382


(15,166
)

(0.15
)

Total adjustments

71,038


187,922


57,721


142,628


1.44

Adjusted
$
127,124

$
93,166

$
23,084

$
99,668

$
1.00


Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.




1

Operating profit, (loss)/income before income taxes, and (benefit from)/provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $17,572, $7,515 and $(5,741), respectively.


2

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related costs include net interest expense totaling $3,386, which is related to debt issuance associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition, pre-acquisition. This net interest expense is included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.


3

Other expenses, net primarily relate to remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company to close the Eviosys acquisition.


4

Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily due to a $9,864 reduction in reserves for uncertain tax positions following the expiration of the applicable statute of limitations and a $5,796 tax benefit due to the recording of a deferred tax asset on the outside basis of certain held-for-sale entities, partially offset by an adjustment for hurricane-related insurance deductible losses.


























































































































































































































































For the three-month period ended December 31, 2023


Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Operating Profit

Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS

As Reported (GAAP)

1
$
103,473

$
70,965

$
11,411

$
81,242

$
0.82

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

3,824


3,824


1,951


1,905


0.02

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

(1,631
)

(1,631
)

(414
)

(1,217
)

(0.01
)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

19,205


19,205


4,994


17,975


0.18

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

8,348


8,348


1,625


3,377


0.03

(Gain)/Loss on divestiture of business and other assets

(85
)

(85
)

(253
)

168





Other income, net





(2,714
)

(694
)

(2,020
)

(0.02
)

Non-operating pension costs





3,888


958


2,930


0.03

Net gains from derivatives

(397
)

(397
)

(100
)

(297
)




Other adjustments

1,559


1,531


4,071


(2,652
)

(0.03
)

Total adjustments

30,823


31,969


12,138


20,169


0.20

Adjusted
$
134,296

$
102,934

$
23,549

$
101,411

$
1.02


Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.




1

Operating profit, income/(loss) before income taxes, and provision for/(benefit from) income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $31,873, $31,588 and $10,864, respectively.









































































































































































































Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended


Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco
$
(42,960
)
$
81,242

Adjustments:


Interest expense

63,512


35,323

Interest income

(16,110
)

(3,704
)

(Benefit from)/Provision for income taxes

(40,378
)

22,275

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

104,168


91,601

Non-operating pension costs

3,431


3,888

Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(533
)

588

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

10,053


3,952

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

(6,066
)

(1,631
)

Gain on divestiture of business and other assets

(3,840
)

(85
)

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

63,330


4,063

Other expenses/(income), net

110,067


(2,714
)

Net gains from derivatives

(3,243
)

(397
)

Other non-GAAP adjustments

5,301


1,389


Adjusted EBITDA
$
246,732

$
235,790




Net Sales
$
1,363,276

$
1,335,735

Net sales related to discontinued operations
$
296,663

$
300,065









Adjusted EBITDA is presented on a total company basis including both continuing operations and discontinued operations. See the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Statements of Income for Discontinued Operations on pages 9 and 10 for separate presentation.



The Company does not calculate net income by segment; therefore, adjusted EBITDA by segment is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, segment operating profit. Segment operating profit is the measure of segment profit or loss reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - “Segment Reporting,” as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.



Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses or other assets; gains/losses from derivatives; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and the All Other group of businesses, except for costs related to discontinued operations.



























































































































































































































































































Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024




Excludes results of discontinued operations






Dollars in thousands

Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total


Segment and Total Operating Profit

$

65,997


$

68,646


$

5,066


$

(83,623

)

$

56,086

Adjustments:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1

33,649


30,017


2,864


25,599


92,129

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax

(50
)

3,420










3,370

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

2













10,248


10,248

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

3













(6,066
)

(6,066
)

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

4













48,400


48,400

Gain on divestiture of business and other assets

5













(3,840
)

(3,840
)

Net gains from derivatives

6













(3,243
)

(3,243
)

Other non-GAAP adjustments













(60
)

(60
)


Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

99,596


$

102,083


$

7,930


$

(12,585

)

$

197,024







Net Sales
$
704,834

$
570,576

$
87,866



Segment Operating Profit Margin

9.4
%

12.0
%

5.8
%


Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

14.1
%

17.9
%

9.0
%
















1

Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $18,936, the Industrial segment of $6,451, and the All Other group of businesses of $212.



2

Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,597, the Industrial segment of $(215), and the All Other group of businesses of $72.



3

Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(6,168) and the Industrial segment of $102.



4

Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $9,195 and the Industrial segment of $59.



5

Included in Corporate are adjustments of previously recognized estimated losses on the divestiture of businesses associated with the Industrial segment of $(4,358) related to the sale of two production facilities in China and the All Other group of businesses of $517 related to the sale of Protexic.



6

Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(577), the Industrial segment of $(2,546), and the All Other group of businesses of $(120).























































































































































































































































































Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation


For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Excludes results of discontinued operations






Dollars in thousands

Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total


Segment and Total Operating Profit

$

65,349


$

61,504


$

19,063


$

(42,443

)

$

103,473

Adjustments:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1

25,851


28,279


3,630


19,205


76,965

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax

71


1,481










1,552

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

2













8,348


8,348

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

3













(1,631
)

(1,631
)

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

4













3,824


3,824

Gain on divestiture of business and other assets













(85
)

(85
)

Net gains from derivatives

5













(397
)

(397
)

Other non-GAAP adjustments













1,559


1,559


Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

91,271


$

91,264


$

22,693


$

(11,620

)

$

193,608







Net Sales
$
596,680

$
593,080

$
145,975



Segment Operating Profit Margin

11.0
%

10.4
%

13.1
%


Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.3
%

15.4
%

15.5
%
















1

Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $11,021, the Industrial segment of $7,208, and the All Other group of businesses of $976.



2

Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $1,051, the Industrial segment of $5,793, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,360.



3

Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(1,487) and the Industrial segment of $(144).



4

Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Industrial segment of $415.



5

Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(63), the Industrial segment of $(244), and the All Other group of businesses of $(90).




YEAR-TO-DATE RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the full years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.





Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024


Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Operating Profit

Income Before Income Taxes

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS

As Reported (GAAP)

1
$
326,578

$
63,486

$
5,509

$
163,949

$
1.65

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

2

91,600


125,169


24,281


115,602


1.16

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

(6,263
)

(6,263
)

(1,570
)

(4,693
)

(0.05
)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

78,595


78,595


19,170


75,614


0.76

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

65,370


65,370


13,384


55,181


0.56

Loss on divestiture of business and other assets

23,452


23,452


1,499


21,953


0.22

Other expenses, net

3





104,200


27,670


76,530


0.77

Non-operating pension costs





13,842


3,412


10,430


0.11

Net gains from derivatives

(7,225
)

(7,225
)

(1,811
)

(5,414
)

(0.05
)

Other adjustments

4

982


982


20,566


(23,349
)

(0.24
)

Total adjustments

246,511


398,122


106,601


321,854


3.24

Adjusted
$
573,089

$
461,608

$
112,110

$
485,803

$
4.89


Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.




1

Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $128,037, $116,309, and $19,934, respectively.


2

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related costs include losses on treasury lock derivative instruments, amortization of financing fees and pre-acquisition net interest expense totaling $33,569 related to debt instruments associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition. These amortization costs and net interest expense are included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.


3

Other expenses, net primarily relates to a remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company to close the Eviosys acquisition.


4

Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to a $12,638 adjustment to deferred taxes from a post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business, a $9,864 reduction in reserves for uncertain tax positions following the expiration of the applicable statute of limitations and a $5,796 tax benefit due to the recording of a deferred tax asset on the outside basis of certain held-for-sale entities, partially offset by an adjustment for hurricane-related insurance deductible losses.


























































































































































































































































For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023



Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Operating Profit

Income Before Income Taxes

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes

Net Income Attributable to Sonoco

Diluted EPS

As Reported (GAAP)

1
$
589,049

$
489,027

$
119,730

$
474,959

$
4.80

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

24,624


24,624


5,736


19,847


0.20

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

(11,817
)

(11,817
)

(2,977
)

(8,840
)

(0.09
)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

67,323


67,323


16,787


65,741


0.66

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

47,909


47,909


10,808


44,036


0.44

Gain on divestiture of business and other assets

(78,929
)

(78,929
)

(19,076
)

(59,853
)

(0.60
)

Other income, net





(39,657
)

(9,624
)

(30,033
)

(0.30
)

Non-operating pension costs





14,312


3,547


10,765


0.11

Net gains from derivatives

(1,912
)

(1,912
)

(482
)

(1,430
)

(0.01
)

Other adjustments

10,326


10,298


5,495


4,680


0.05

Total adjustments

57,524


32,151


10,214


44,913


0.46

Adjusted
$
646,573

$
521,178

$
129,944

$
519,872

$
5.26


Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.




1

Operating profit, income before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $126,741, $125,805, and $29,548, respectively.









































































































































































































Adjusted EBITDA




Twelve Months Ended



Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Net income attributable to Sonoco
$
163,949

$
474,959

Adjustments:


Interest expense

186,015


136,686

Interest income

(29,238
)

(10,383
)

Provision for income taxes

25,443


149,278

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

374,859


340,988

Non-operating pension costs

13,842


14,312

Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9
)

942

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

69,110


56,933

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

(6,263
)

(11,817
)

Loss/(Gain) on divestiture of business and other assets

23,452


(78,929
)

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

110,883


26,254

Other expenses/(income), net

104,200


(39,657
)

Net gains from derivatives

(7,225
)

(1,912
)

Other non-GAAP adjustments

6,154


10,142


Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,035,172

$
1,067,796




Net Sales
$
5,305,365

$
5,441,426

Net sales related to discontinued operations
$
1,291,461

$
1,339,866









Adjusted EBITDA represents total Company, including both continuing and discontinued operations. See Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Statements of Income for Discontinued Operations on pages 9 and 10 for separate presentation.



The following tables reconcile segment operating profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to segment adjusted EBITDA.


















































































































































































































































































Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

Excludes results of discontinued operations


Dollars in thousands

Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total


Segment and Total Operating Profit

$

294,832


$

271,654


$

53,278


$

(293,186

)

$

326,578

Adjustments:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1

109,355


116,149


11,962


78,595


316,061

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax

365


9,223










9,588

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

2













65,370


65,370

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

3













(6,263
)

(6,263
)

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

4













91,600


91,600

Loss on divestiture of business and other assets

5













23,452


23,452

Net gains from derivatives

6













(7,225
)

(7,225
)

Other non-GAAP adjustments













982


982


Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

404,552


$

397,026


$

65,240


$

(46,675

)

$

820,143







Net Sales
$
2,531,852

$
2,349,488

$
424,025



Segment Operating Profit Margin

11.6
%

11.6
%

12.6
%


Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16.0
%

16.9
%

15.4
%
















1

Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $52,144, the Industrial segment of $25,619, and the All Other group of businesses of $832.



2

Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $19,259, the Industrial segment of $33,923, and the All Other group of businesses of $1,434.



3

Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(5,780) and the Industrial segment of $(483).



4

Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $9,052 and the Industrial segment of $(3,600).



5

Included in Corporate are net losses on the divestiture of business associated with the Industrial segment of $24,357, including a loss of $25,607 from the sale of two production facilities in China, partially offset by a gain of $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, and a gain associated with the All Other group of businesses of $(905) related to the sale of Protexic.



6

Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(1,202), the Industrial segment of $(5,174), and the All Other group of businesses of $(849).












































































































































































































































































Segment Adjusted EBITDA and All Other Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Excludes results of discontinued operations


Dollars in thousands

Consumer Packaging segment

Industrial Paper Packaging segment

All Other

Corporate

Total


Segment and Total Operating Profit

$

285,762


$

317,917


$

85,148


$

(99,778

)

$

589,049

Adjustments:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1

95,340


104,723


14,643


67,323


282,029

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax

564


9,783










10,347

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

2













47,909


47,909

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

3













(11,817
)

(11,817
)

Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs

4













24,624


24,624

Gain on divestiture of business and other assets

5




(78,929
)

(78,929
)

Net gains from derivatives

6













(1,912
)

(1,912
)

Other non-GAAP adjustments

7













10,326


10,326


Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

381,666


$

432,423


$

99,791


$

(42,254

)

$

871,626







Net Sales
$
2,471,048

$
2,374,113

$
596,265



Segment Operating Profit Margin

11.6
%

13.4
%

14.3
%


Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

15.4
%

18.2
%

16.7
%
















1

Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $44,250, the Industrial segment of $16,121, and the All Other group of businesses of $6,952.



2

Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $4,111, the Industrial segment of $38,754, and the All Other group of businesses of $2,547.



3

Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(10,915) and the Industrial segment of $(902).



4

Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $1,171 and the Industrial segment of $5,810.



5

Included in Corporate are gains from the sale of the Company’s timberland properties of $(60,945), the sale of its S3 business of $(11,065), and the sales of its BulkSak businesses of $(6,919), all of which are associated with the Industrial segment.



6

Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(257), the Industrial segment of $(1,290), and the All Other group of businesses of $(365).



7

Included in Corporate are other non-GAAP adjustments associated with the Industrial segment of $3,762 and the All Other group of businesses of $3,249.





Free Cash Flow




The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “Free Cash Flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.
Twelve Months Ended


FREE CASH FLOW
December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Net cash provided by operating activities
$
833,845


$
882,918

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

(377,586
)


(282,738
)

Free Cash Flow
$
456,259


$
600,180









