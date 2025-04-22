Sonoco Products Company Named to USA TODAY's America's Climate Leaders 2025 List

Sonoco Products Company honored as a 2025 Climate Leader by USA TODAY for commitment to sustainability and emission reduction.

Sonoco Products Company has been recognized as one of America’s Climate Leaders 2025 by USA TODAY, an accolade emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Announced on April 22, 2025, the award selection considered criteria such as environmental accountability and year-over-year emission reductions. CEO Howard Coker highlighted Sonoco's focus on providing sustainable packaging solutions through its simplified portfolio of metal and fiber products. Founded in 1899, Sonoco has grown into a major player in the packaging industry, employing approximately 23,400 people across 40 countries, and is dedicated to fostering innovation to support a more sustainable future.

Sonoco Products Company has been recognized as one of America’s Climate Leaders 2025 by USA TODAY, enhancing its reputation as a leader in sustainability.

The selection highlights Sonoco's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, which can strengthen customer relationships and brand loyalty.

The recognition may further attract investors who prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, potentially leading to increased financial support.

Sonoco's achievement reflects a year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity, showcasing effective measures in its sustainability strategy and providing a competitive advantage in the packaging industry.

There is no mention of significant achievements or improvements in emissions reductions that would differentiate the company from others on the list, which may raise questions about the depth of their sustainability efforts.

The criteria for the award seem to allow for companies with relatively low performance standards, as a CDP rating of only 'C' is necessary, potentially diminishing the prestige of the recognition.

Despite being named a Climate Leader, there is no reference to actionable goals or future commitments, leaving ambiguity about the company's ongoing sustainability strategy.

What is Sonoco Products Company recognized for in 2025?

Sonoco has been named one of America’s Climate Leaders 2025 by USA TODAY for its sustainable packaging efforts.

What criteria must companies meet to be included in America’s Climate Leaders?

Companies must be U.S.-headquartered, have at least $50 million in revenue, and report emissions data among other requirements.

Who presented the America’s Climate Leaders 2025 award?

The award is presented by USA TODAY in partnership with Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

What is Sonoco's mission regarding sustainability?

Sonoco aims for Better Packaging. Better Life. by promoting transparency and reducing the environmental impact of packaging.

When was the America’s Climate Leaders list announced?

The list of America’s Climate Leaders 2025 was announced on April 22, 2025.

HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, has been named to USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2025. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on April 22, 2025, and can be viewed on usatoday.com.





“A continued focus for Sonoco is our commitment to promote accountability and transparency in our sustainability and corporate responsibility programs,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “Our simplified portfolio of more sustainable metal and fiber packaging further enhances our commitment to serve as a valued partner to our customers in reducing the environment impacts of their packaging.”





The America’s Climate Leaders of 2025 award is based on a two-step process. First is the application and research phase. Companies could be included on the list by applying online or by having the necessary data publicly available. To be considered for the award, a company must meet the following criteria:







The company is headquartered in the USA.





The company had revenue of at least $50 million in 2023.





Independent emission reporting with data on Scope 1 and Scope 2 for the years 2021 to 2023.





In case a CDP rating is available, the score had to be at least C.





Broader environmental record (e.g. no oil exploration, non-GHG pollution, or deforestation).







The second step is the data analysis and scoring phase. For all companies meeting the inclusion criteria, the year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate) was calculated.





Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.







About Sonoco







Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.









