Sonoco Products Company Mourns the Passing of Tomás López, Former CEO of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA

Tomás López, CEO of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA, has passed away. Rodger Fuller named Interim CEO. Condolences expressed.

Quiver AI Summary

Sonoco Products Company announced the passing of Tomás López, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA, who died in Murcia, Spain. López was a significant figure in the European metal can-making industry, having started his career in 1980 and leading Mivisa Envases to become the largest food can producer in the Iberian Peninsula before its acquisition by Crown Holdings in 2014. He later played a pivotal role in the formation of Eviosys, which was acquired by Sonoco in December 2024. Sonoco President Howard Coker expressed condolences to López’s family and colleagues and mentioned that Rodger Fuller, Chief Operating Officer of Sonoco, will serve as Interim CEO of SMP EMEA to provide continuity in leadership. Sonoco emphasizes its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the packaging industry, serving numerous well-known global brands.

Potential Positives

Sonoco Products Company is positioned for stability and continuity in leadership with Rodger Fuller named as Interim CEO of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA after the passing of Tomás López, ensuring ongoing momentum in their operations.



The company recently acquired Eviosys, expanding its metal packaging capabilities in Europe and solidifying its position as a leader in the sector.



Sonoco was recognized as one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025, enhancing its reputation in the industry and among consumers.

Potential Negatives

The sudden passing of Tomás López, a key leader at Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA, could create uncertainty and disrupt operations within the company, particularly in the integration of Eviosys.

The announcement highlights the company's potential vulnerability following the loss of a visionary leader, which may affect stakeholder confidence and employee morale.

Rodger Fuller being appointed as Interim CEO could indicate a lack of immediate succession planning for such critical leadership roles, raising concerns about the company's preparedness for leadership transitions.

FAQ

What was Tomás López's role at Sonoco?

Tomás López served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA.

Where did Tomás López pass away?

Tomás López passed away in his hometown of Murcia, Spain.

Who will lead Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA after López's passing?

Rodger Fuller has been named Interim CEO of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA.

What company did Tomás López help build into a market leader?

López helped build Mivisa Envases into the largest food can producer in the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco.

When was Sonoco founded?

Sonoco was founded in 1899 and has since grown into a global leader in packaging.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,674,972 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R JR HILL has made 2 purchases buying 5,475 shares for an estimated $220,859 and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819 .

and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated . JOHN R HALEY has made 2 purchases buying 5,246 shares for an estimated $240,369 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SON in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SON forecast page.

Full Release



HARTSVILLE, S.C., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in value-added sustainable metal and paper packaging, today announced European can-making industry leader Tomás López died in his hometown of Murcia, Spain. López most recently was Chief Executive Officer of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA.





“It is with great sadness to reflect on Tomás passing. He was truly a visionary leader in the European metal can-making industry, having grown and led what is now Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA throughout his career. The Sonoco family sends our condolences to the López family as well as to our Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA colleagues who have lost a leader and inspiration,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer.





López began his career in can making in 1980 with Mivisa Envases, and helped build the company into the largest food can producer in the Iberian Peninsula and Morocco while becoming CEO in 2005. Crown Holdings, Inc. acquired Mivisa in 2014 and in 2021 Crown’s EMEA food and consumer packaging assets were sold to KPS Capital Partners, LP, to form Eviosys under the leadership of López. Eviosys was acquired by Sonoco in December 2024 with López remaining CEO of the newly branded Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA.





Rodger Fuller, Sonoco’s Chief Operating Officer and a 40-year veteran of the Company, has been named Interim CEO of SMP EMEA.





“Rodger has been deeply engaged since day one leading the integration of Eviosys into Sonoco Metal Packaging. He worked alongside Tomás to build strong customer, employee and supplier relationships,” said Coker. “While Tomás’ passing comes as a shock, Rodger will provide leadership stability working with the SMP EMEA leadership team to continue our vision of building the largest, most sustainable global metal packaging enterprise.”







About Sonoco







Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of



Better Packaging. Better Life.



,



®



we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.

























Contact:









Roger Schrum





843-339 6018







roger.schrum@sonoco.com



























Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6306999-c17c-4cd8-b447-eebff88d93a3









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f2406b9-d15a-48b6-9bf8-beacd0d70036





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.