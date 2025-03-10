Sonoco Products Company Announces Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard and Converted Paperboard Products

Sonoco announces a $70 per ton price increase for uncoated recycled paperboard and an 8% rise for converted paperboard products.

Sonoco Products Company announced a $70 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard in the U.S. and Canada, effective April 10, 2025, due to rising input costs and market conditions. John Florence, a company executive, emphasized that the change aligns with Sonoco's commitment to value-based pricing, moving away from outdated pricing mechanisms to better reflect current market value and operational sustainability. Additionally, there will be a minimum 8 percent price increase on all converted paperboard products effective April 15, 2025. Sonoco, recognized for its sustainability efforts and innovation, employs around 28,000 people across more than 300 global operations.

Sonoco is implementing a price increase of $70 per ton for uncoated recycled paperboard, reflecting its ability to respond to inflation and market conditions.

The company is transitioning to value-based pricing, which aligns with current market conditions and enhances the perceived value of its products and services.

Sonoco's price increase for converted paperboard products signifies confidence in their product offerings and market positioning.

Sonoco was recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2024, which enhances its reputation and commitment to sustainability.

Implementation of a significant price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard may lead to customer dissatisfaction and decreased demand in a competitive market.

Transitioning away from established pricing mechanisms may create confusion among customers regarding pricing structures and could impact long-term relationships.

Why is Sonoco increasing paperboard prices?

Sonoco is increasing prices due to ongoing inflation in input costs and tightening market conditions.

When will the price increase for recycled paperboard take effect?

The price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard will take effect on April 10, 2025.

What is the amount of the price increase for uncoated recycled paperboard?

Sonoco is implementing a $70 per ton price increase for uncoated recycled paperboard.

Will other products also see a price increase?

Yes, Sonoco will increase prices for all converted paperboard products by a minimum of 8 percent starting April 15, 2025.

What commitment does Sonoco make regarding pricing strategies?

Sonoco is committed to realigning pricing strategies to value-based pricing, ensuring sustainability and accurate market reflection.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $929,500

JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398

ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819 .

. JOHN R HALEY purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $140,269

ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable paper and metal packaging, today announced it is implementing a $70 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) in the United States and Canada, effective with shipments beginning April 10, 2025.





According to John Florence, General Counsel, Secretary and Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Paper Packaging North America, the price change is necessitated by continued inflation in input costs and tightening market conditions.





“Sonoco is committed to continuously improving our product offerings and pricing strategies to serve our customers better. As part of this commitment, we are also realigning to value-based pricing and transitioning away from offering old, corrugated container price mechanisms, which are not true reflections of our overall value and cost to serve customers. This change more accurately reflects current market conditions and the value of our products and service offerings while ensuring the sustainability of our operations,” Florence said.





Sonoco also will increase prices for all converted paperboard products by a minimum of 8 percent, effective with shipments on and after April 15, 2025. This includes paperboard tubes, cores, cones, partitions, protective packaging and other specialty products.







About Sonoco







Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging that serves some of the world’s best-known brands. Sonoco has approximately 28,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world. Guided by our purpose of



Better Packaging. Better Life.,



we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2024. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.





Contact:





Roger Schrum





843-339-6018









roger.schrum@sonoco.com



















