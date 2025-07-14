Sonoco Products Company to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results on July 23, 2025

Sonoco will announce Q2 2025 results on July 23, hosting a conference call on July 24 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Sonoco Products Company will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, after market hours. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with a live audio webcast available on Sonoco's Investor Relations website. Participants can register in advance to join the call via telephone and will receive unique dial-in details. Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, employing approximately 23,400 people across 285 operations worldwide. The company emphasizes innovation and sustainability and was recognized as one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025.

Potential Positives

Sonoco will be announcing its second quarter 2025 results, indicating ongoing communication and transparency with investors.

The upcoming conference call allows stakeholders to gain insights directly from the company’s leadership regarding its financial performance.

Sonoco's recognition as one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025 highlights its positive reputation and commitment to responsible business practices.

The company's extensive global presence, with approximately 23,400 employees and operations in 40 countries, underscores its significant scale and market influence.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial expectations or guidance for the second quarter results, which could lead to uncertainty among investors and analysts.



The timing of the earnings announcement could indicate potential issues if results are not disclosed sooner or if there has been a notable decline in performance, potentially impacting investor confidence.



No mention of any strategic initiatives or improvements despite being a global leader, which may raise concerns about the company's growth trajectory and innovation efforts in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will Sonoco announce its second quarter 2025 results?

Sonoco will announce its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access theearnings conference call

You can join theearnings conference callby registering in advance at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122823028.

What time is the conference call for the second quarter results?

The conference call will take place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a webcast replay will be available on Sonoco’s website for at least 30 days following the call.

Where can I find more information about Sonoco?

You can find more information about Sonoco by visiting their website at www.sonoco.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,674,972 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN R HALEY has made 2 purchases buying 5,246 shares for an estimated $240,369 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R JR HILL has made 2 purchases buying 5,475 shares for an estimated $220,859 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SON in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

$SON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Dunigan from Jefferies set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”)(NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, will announce second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at





https://investor.sonoco.com/





. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.











Event:







Sonoco Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast















Time:







Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time











Audience Dial-In:







To listen via telephone, please register in advance at





https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122823028

































Analysts and Participants will receive their unique dial in details with a PIN by email to join the conference call upon registration.























Webcast Link:











https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/793969096































About Sonoco







Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.®, we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at



www.sonoco.com



.









Contact:





Roger Schrum













843-339-6018















roger.schrum@sonoco.com









