Sonoco Products Company to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results and Host Conference Call

Sonoco will release Q1 2025 results on April 29 and host a conference call on April 30.

Sonoco Products Company will announce its first quarter 2025 results on April 29, 2025, after the market closes, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible through a live audio webcast on the Sonoco Investor Relations website, with a replay available for at least 30 days afterward. Participants wishing to listen by phone must register in advance to receive a unique dial-in and PIN. Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global leader in sustainable packaging with a strong commitment to innovation and social responsibility. For more details, visit their website or contact Roger Schrum.

Sonoco is set to announce its first quarter 2025 results, reflecting the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call allows stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership, fostering investor relations and confidence.

Sonoco's recognition as one of America's Most Responsible Companies underscores its reputation for sustainability and ethical practices, which can enhance brand loyalty.

None

When will Sonoco announce its first quarter 2025 results?

Sonoco will announce its first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the Sonocoearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Sonoco conference call webcast?

The live audio webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

How many employees does Sonoco have globally?

Sonoco employs approximately 23,400 people across 285 operations in 40 countries worldwide.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,851,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398

ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819 .

. JOHN R HALEY purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $140,269

ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARTSVLLE, S.C., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, will announce first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.





A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at





https://investor.sonoco.com/





. A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.











Event:







Sonoco First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast



























Time:







Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time























Audience Dial-In:







To listen via telephone, please register in advance at





https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I1228216





















Analysts and Participants will receive their unique dial in details with a PIN by email to join the conference call upon registration.























Webcast Link:











https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/885803164



























About Sonoco







Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of



Better Packaging. Better Life.



, we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.









Contact:





Roger Schrum













843-339-6018















roger.schrum@sonoco.com









