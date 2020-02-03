Sonoco Names Howard Coker As CEO, Boosts Q4 Base EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Packaging company Sonoco Products Co. (SON) announced Monday its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Howard Coker as its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Coker was the senior vice president of its Paper/Industrial Converted Products segment.

Coker succeeds Robert Tiede, who has elected to retire from Sonoco after a 20-year career and after serving as its president and CEO since April 2018. Coker, a 35-year veteran of the company, has also been elected to the Company's Board of Directors, replacing Tiede.

Tiede became Sonoco's CEO in April 2018 after serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer from 2016, in addition to holding other senior leadership roles throughout his career with the organization.

Providing an update for the fourth quarter, Sonoco raised its base earnings guidance to a range of $0.74 to $0.76 per share from the prior forecast range of $0.72 to $0.76 per share. It also now expects quarterly sales of about 1.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share on sales of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sonoco will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

