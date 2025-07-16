Sonoco Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53, Marks 401st Consecutive Quarter of Payments and 100th Anniversary of Dividend Payments

Sonoco's Board declared a $0.53 dividend, marking 401 consecutive quarters of payouts and 42 years of increases.

Quiver AI Summary

Sonoco's Board of Directors has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on September 10, 2025, to shareholders on record as of August 8, 2025. This marks the 401st consecutive quarter that Sonoco has paid dividends, celebrating a significant milestone of 100 years of dividend payments since 1925, and it is the 42nd consecutive year of increasing the annualized dividend. With an approximate yield of 4.7%, the dividend significantly exceeds the S&P 500 Index yield. Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a leading provider of sustainable packaging solutions, employing around 23,400 people across 40 countries and recognized as one of America's Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.53 per share, affirming the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks the 401st consecutive quarter of dividend payments, highlighting Sonoco's stability and reliability over an extended period.

Sonoco has increased its annualized dividend for the 42nd consecutive year, indicating a strong, consistent growth in shareholder returns.

The dividend yield of approximately 4.7% significantly exceeds that of the S&P 500 Index, which can attract more investors seeking robust income-generating investments.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes the company's long history of paying dividends, it may raise concerns among investors about whether such practices could impact capital allocation for growth opportunities.



The focus on the dividend might overshadow potential operational challenges or financial performance issues that are not addressed in the release.



With a dividend yield significantly higher than the S&P 500, there may be concerns about the sustainability of this payment given market volatility and economic pressures.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Sonoco?

Sonoco's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share.

When will Sonoco's dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2025.

How many consecutive quarters has Sonoco paid dividends?

Sonoco has paid dividends for 401 consecutive quarters, marking its 100th year of dividend payments.

What is the current dividend yield for Sonoco's stock?

As of July 15, 2025, Sonoco’s dividend yields approximately 4.7%, which is more than double the S&P 500 Index.

What is Sonoco's commitment to sustainability?

Sonoco strives for sustainable packaging solutions under its purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.,® fostering innovation and collaboration.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,674,972 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN R HALEY has made 2 purchases buying 5,246 shares for an estimated $240,369 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R JR HILL has made 2 purchases buying 5,475 shares for an estimated $220,859 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SON in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

$SON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $55.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Dunigan from Jefferies set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.53 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 8, 2025.





According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 401



st



consecutive quarter and 100



th



year dating back to 1925, that Sonoco has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 42



nd



consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on July 15, 2025, the Company’s dividend provides approximately a 4.7% yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.







About Sonoco







Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of



Better Packaging. Better Life.



,



®



we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.









Contact:





Roger Schrum













843-339-6018















roger.schrum@sonoco.com









