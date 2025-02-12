Sonoco Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend, Marking 399th Consecutive Quarter of Payments

Sonoco declares a $0.52 quarterly dividend, marking 99 years of continuous payments and a 41st consecutive annual increase.

Sonoco's Board of Directors has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, set to be paid on March 10, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 26, 2025. This marks the 399th consecutive quarter of dividend payments and the company's 41st consecutive year of increasing its annual dividend, highlighting its long-standing commitment to shareholders since 1925. The dividend offers an approximate yield of 4.4%, significantly higher than the average yield of the S&P 500 Index. Sonoco, a leader in sustainable packaging with reported net sales of around $6.8 billion in 2023, emphasizes innovation and a responsible approach in its practices, earning recognition as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

The Company has declared a $0.52 per share quarterly common stock dividend, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks the 399th consecutive quarter the Company has paid dividends, demonstrating long-term financial stability and reliability.

Sonoco has achieved its 41st consecutive year of increasing its annualized dividend, indicating a strong growth trajectory and shareholder confidence.

The dividend yield of approximately 4.4 percent is over double that of the S&P 500 Index, highlighting Sonoco's attractiveness to investors seeking income-generating investments.

The announcement of a dividend could indicate that the company may not be reinvesting sufficient funds back into growth or innovation, which could concern investors looking for long-term value.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M FLORENCE (VP, Gnl Council, Secy, CHRO) sold 13,660 shares for an estimated $699,398

ROBERT R JR HILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819.

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.52 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on March 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2025.





According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 399



th



consecutive quarter and 99



th



year dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 41st consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on February 11, 2024, the Company’s dividend provides an approximate 4.4 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.







About Sonoco







Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value, sustainable packaging that serves some of the world’s best-known brands. Our portfolio is composed of leading products that serve large, attractive end markets for metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life™, we foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a sustainable future. With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at





www.sonoco.com





.









