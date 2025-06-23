Sono-Tek Corporation Secures $1.12 Million Order from Medical Diagnostics Customer, Demonstrating Advanced Automation Capabilities

Sono-Tek Corporation announced a $1.12 million order from a medical diagnostics customer, enhancing its automation capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Sono-Tek Corporation announced a significant $1.12 million order from a long-term customer in the medical diagnostics sector, marking a notable evolution in their partnership that has lasted nearly a decade. The customer, a global manufacturer of medical diagnostic platforms, has previously utilized Sono-Tek's mid-size ultrasonic coating systems, but this new order demonstrates their trust in Sono-Tek's advanced automation and high-volume capabilities. CEO Steve Harshbarger highlighted that this order reflects their strategy to transition clients from R&D machines to complex, large-scale production systems. The new system is designed for sophisticated automation and aims to enhance the scalability of production for advanced diagnostic consumables. Scheduled for delivery and installation within the coming year, this order aligns with Sono-Tek's goal of providing integrated high-performance platforms for various innovation-driven industries.

Potential Positives

Received a significant $1.12 million order from a long-standing customer in the medical diagnostic testing industry, indicating strong customer trust and satisfaction.

This order marks a major evolution in the relationship with the customer, showcasing Sono-Tek’s enhanced capabilities in advanced automation and high-volume product handling.

The new system is designed for scalable production of advanced diagnostic consumables, aligning with industry trends towards automation and high-throughput manufacturing.

This order supports Sono-Tek's strategy to deliver fully integrated, high-performance coating platforms, expanding its footprint in innovation-driven industries.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What recent order did Sono-Tek Corporation receive?

Sono-Tek received a $1.12 million order from a long-standing customer in the medical diagnostic testing industry.

How long has Sono-Tek partnered with the customer?

Sono-Tek has partnered with this customer for nearly a decade, deploying over ten coating systems.

What are the features of the new ultrasonic coating system?

The new system supports sophisticated automation, reduced operator intervention, and scalable production of advanced diagnostic consumables.

How does the order reflect Sono-Tek's capabilities?

This order demonstrates Sono-Tek’s enhanced abilities in advanced automation and high-volume product handling for medical diagnostics.

What is Sono-Tek's strategy for the future?

Sono-Tek plans to guide customers from R&D machines to high-scale production systems with higher average selling prices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SOTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SOTK stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MILTON, N.Y., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), a leading developer of ultrasonic precision coating systems, today announced that it has received a $1.12 million order from a long-standing customer in the medical diagnostic testing industry.





The customer, a global manufacturer of medical diagnostic platforms, has partnered with Sono-Tek for nearly a decade, deploying over ten of the company’s mid-size ultrasonic coating systems, typically ranging from $110,000 to $150,000 each. This significantly larger new order represents a major evolution in the relationship, demonstrating Sono-Tek’s enhanced capabilities in advanced automation and high-volume product handling.





“This order reflects our customer’s confidence in Sono-Tek’s expanding capabilities and exemplifies our strategy to guide customers from our R&D machines to our complex large-scale production systems with significantly higher Average Selling Prices,” said Steve Harshbarger, CEO and President of Sono-Tek. “We’ve worked closely with this partner over the years, and this new system highlights the evolution of our technology to meet the growing demands of high-throughput, precision manufacturing in the medical diagnostics space.”





The new system is engineered to support sophisticated automation and reduced operator intervention, enabling scalable production of advanced diagnostic consumables. Delivery and installation are scheduled at the customer’s U.S. facility within the next year.





This order aligns with Sono-Tek’s ongoing strategy to deliver fully integrated, high-performance coating platforms that support the scalability and automation demands of high-volume manufacturing in innovation-driven industries such as medical devices, alternative energy, and microelectronics.







About Sono-Tek Corporation







Founded in 1975, Sono-Tek Corporation is celebrating its 50th year as a pioneer in ultrasonic coating technology. Initially focused on delivering precision coating solutions to R&D and laboratory markets, Sono-Tek has since evolved into a global leader providing scalable, high-performance manufacturing platforms for innovation-driven industries. Today, Sono-Tek’s systems enable thin-film deposition with exceptional uniformity, material efficiency, and process control for advanced applications in medical devices, micro-electronics, alternative energy, and industrial production.





For more information, visit



www.sono-tek.com









Investor Relations Contacts









Company Contact







Sono-Tek Corporation







info@sono-tek.com









www.sono-tek.com









Investor Relations Contact







PCG Advisory, Inc.





Kirin Smith







ksmith@pcgadvisory.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.