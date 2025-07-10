Sono-Tek Corporation Reports $5.13 Million Revenue for Q1 FY 2026, Expanding Gross Margins and Operating Income Amid Cautious Full-Year Outlook

Sono-Tek reports $5.13 million revenue for Q1 FY 2026, driven by strong clean energy demand and expanding profit margins.

Sono-Tek Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, highlighting its fifth consecutive quarter with revenues exceeding $5 million, fueled by a significant $2.95 million order in the advanced solar market. The company's gross margins expanded to 52%, contributing to a 103% increase in operating income year-over-year, reaching $483,000. Despite this positive trend, Sono-Tek maintains a cautious outlook for the full fiscal year due to uncertainties related to government clean energy incentives and tariff policies, which may impact order timing. The company expects continued revenue growth and profitability in the first half of FY 2026, largely supported by a $7.5 million backlog and strong demand in sectors like medical devices. However, they project relatively flat revenue growth for the full year due to potential market adjustments from recent policy shifts.

Reports fifth consecutive quarter of revenue exceeding $5 million, demonstrating consistent revenue growth and market stability.

Gross margins expanded to 52%, reflecting improved production efficiency and favorable product mix.

Operating income increased by 103% year-over-year, indicating significant improvement in profitability.

Strong customer demand in the medical device industry suggests ongoing potential for growth and innovation in high ASP products.

Full-year revenue outlook reflects cautious expectations for flat revenue growth due to uncertainty related to governmental clean energy incentives and evolving tariff policies.

Decline in Multi-Axis Coating Systems sales by 75% indicates potential weakness in a key product line, reflecting decreased North American sales attributed to reduced R&D funding in the clean energy sector.

Significant decline of 40% in Electronics market sales may indicate a reliance on the Alternative/Clean Energy sector for future growth, raising concerns about diversification and market stability.

What were Sono-Tek's revenues for the first quarter of FY 2026?

Sono-Tek reported revenues of $5.13 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

How much did Sono-Tek's gross margins increase?

The gross margins increased to 52% from 49%, primarily due to a favorable product mix.

What factors are affecting Sono-Tek's full-year revenue outlook?

The full-year revenue outlook is cautious due to uncertainties in clean energy incentives and tariff policies.

What is Sono-Tek's strategy for future growth?

Sono-Tek aims to leverage innovative technologies and strong customer demand while navigating potential market shifts.

How did the alternative energy market perform for Sono-Tek?

The alternative energy market rose 42% year-over-year, driven by shipments to the solar market.

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SOTK stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Reports Fifth Consecutive Quarter of Revenue above $5 million, Driven by Completion of $2.95 Million Order to Advanced Solar Market







$2.95 Million Order to Advanced Solar Market











Gross Margins Expand to 52% on Completion of High ASP Order; Operating Income Increases 103% Year over Year













Expects Continued Revenue Growth and Profitability in First Half of FY 2026; Full-Year Revenue Outlook Reflects Measured Expectations Given Potential Customer Response to Policy Shifts in Recently Enacted Budget Legislation









MILTON, N.Y., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sono-Tek Corporation



(Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended May 31, 2025.





Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Executive Chairman, stated, “We are pleased with the solid start to this fiscal year with the continuing trend of $5 million plus for the past five consecutive quarters. Our margins were strong this quarter and we achieved increased profitability and, based on projected shipments for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, we anticipate the first half of fiscal year 2026 to maintain revenue levels and strong profitability. However, our full-year outlook remains cautious, with expectations for relatively flat revenue growth due to uncertainty related to governmental clean energy incentives and evolving tariff policies which each may affect the initiation and timing of customer orders. We continue to see promising demand in the medical device industry, especially for our high-volume production systems. With a healthy balance sheet and strong customer demand, we remain keenly attuned on execution and look forward to building on our recent success.”





Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President of Sono-Tek stated, “Our growth strategies and initiatives continue to take hold as our customers move into complex large-scale production systems with significantly higher average selling prices “ASPs”. We are proud to report our fifth quarter in a row of revenue over $5 million with continued profitability as we execute on the strong customer demand and momentum we are experiencing. As we stay focused on high ASP orders we are well positioned with our strong balance sheet and stable backlog to navigate potential short-term demand shifts that may result from changes in tariff policies and clean energy incentives. We remain focused on our long-term growth strategy and look forward to continued revenue growth and profitability over the long term.”









First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights













Net Sales:



$5.13 million, up 2% from $5.03 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by strong shipments to the Alternative/Clean Energy Market. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter in a row with sales over $5 million.







$5.13 million, up 2% from $5.03 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by strong shipments to the Alternative/Clean Energy Market. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter in a row with sales over $5 million.





Gross Profit:



$2.7 million, up 9% from the prior year first quarter of $2.5 million. Gross margin increased to 52% from 49%, mainly due to a favorable product mix, including a repeat high ASP order with well-optimized production costs, and a concentration of shipments to the U.S., where sales typically involve minimal distributor discounts and lower commission expenses, helping to enhance margin performance.







$2.7 million, up 9% from the prior year first quarter of $2.5 million. Gross margin increased to 52% from 49%, mainly due to a favorable product mix, including a repeat high ASP order with well-optimized production costs, and a concentration of shipments to the U.S., where sales typically involve minimal distributor discounts and lower commission expenses, helping to enhance margin performance.





Operating Income:



Increased 103% to $483 thousand compared to $238 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, due to an increase in gross profit combined with lower operating expenses.







Increased 103% to $483 thousand compared to $238 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, due to an increase in gross profit combined with lower operating expenses.





Net Income:



Increased 47% to $485 thousand, up from $331 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reflecting a combination of higher gross profit and lower operating expenses.







Increased 47% to $485 thousand, up from $331 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reflecting a combination of higher gross profit and lower operating expenses.





Other Income:



Interest and dividend income remained steady at $142 thousand for the first quarter of fiscal years 2026 and 2025.













FY 2026 Guidance









Continued revenue growth and strong profitability are expected for the first half of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, fueled by shipments from Sono-Tek’s backlog, projected new and recurring orders, and ongoing strength in key markets such as medical devices. At May 31, 2025, equipment and service-related backlog totaled $7.5 million, providing a stable baseline of near-term demand. However, for the full fiscal year, we anticipate relatively flat revenue growth, reflecting a cautious outlook as the market adjusts to recent shifts in governmental clean energy and tariff policies, the full impact of which on customer demand and order timing remains unclear.













First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Product and Market Sales Overview











Geography:



US/Canada sales increased 15% y-o-y, up $452 thousand, driven by a shipment to the advanced solar market with a high ASP totaling $2.95 million.







US/Canada sales increased 15% y-o-y, up $452 thousand, driven by a shipment to the advanced solar market with a high ASP totaling $2.95 million.





Product Categories:



Integrated Coating Systems sales increased $2.31 million, or 309%, to $3.05 million, primarily driven by a repeat order totaling $2.95 million for four high ASP systems shipped to the clean energy sector for an advanced solar application. Multi-Axis Coating Systems declined $1.99 million, or 75%, to $677,000 due to decreased North American sales tied to reduced R&D funding in the clean energy sector following shifts in government policy.







Integrated Coating Systems sales increased $2.31 million, or 309%, to $3.05 million, primarily driven by a repeat order totaling $2.95 million for four high ASP systems shipped to the clean energy sector for an advanced solar application. Multi-Axis Coating Systems declined $1.99 million, or 75%, to $677,000 due to decreased North American sales tied to reduced R&D funding in the clean energy sector following shifts in government policy.





End Markets:



Alternative/Clean Energy rose 42% y-o-y, up $966 thousand, driven by production-scale system shipments to the solar market, including 1 high ASP order delivery totaling $2.95 million. The Electronics market declined 40% y-o-y, down $624 thousand influenced by the strong prior year quarter’s inclusion of the sale of a new semiconductor wafer handler system of $370 thousand that did not repeat.













Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview









At May 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $10.9 million compared to $11.9 million at the prior year-end.



At May 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $10.9 million compared to $11.9 million at the prior year-end.



At May 31, 2025, Sono-Tek had no debt on its balance sheet and stockholders’ equity was $18.3 million.



At May 31, 2025, Sono-Tek had no debt on its balance sheet and stockholders’ equity was $18.3 million.



Capital expenditures in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $52,000, which were invested in ongoing upgrades to our manufacturing facilities.













About Sono-Tek







Sono-Tek Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications.





Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. The Company strategically delivers its products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.





The Company’s solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.





Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit



www.sono-tek.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These “forward-looking statements” are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; fluctuations in U.S. tariff policies; limiting or elimination of governmental clean energy incentives; the recovery of the Electronics/Microelectronics and Medical markets; rebound of sales to the industrial market in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026; maintenance of increased order backlog; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; continued sales growth in the medical and alternative energy markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems which are sold at higher average selling prices; and realization of quarterly and first-half revenues and profitability within the forecasted range of guidance.







For more information:









Sono-Tek Corp.







Stephen J. Bagley





Chief Financial Officer





Ph: (845) 795-2020







info@sono-tek.com









Investor Relations







Kirin Smith





PCG Advisory, Inc.







ksmith@pcgadvisory.com











FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW















SONO-TEK CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































May 31, 2025

























February 28,

































(Unaudited)

























2025





















ASSETS











































Current Assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,863,039













$





5,202,361













Marketable securities













5,991,056

















6,727,678













Accounts receivable (less allowance of $12,225, respectively)













3,096,680

















2,347,764













Inventories













4,749,331

















4,474,401













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













266,823

















236,261













Total current assets













18,966,929

















18,988,465





















































Land













250,000

















250,000













Buildings, equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements, net













2,511,141

















2,610,600













Intangible assets, net













35,371

















37,386













Deferred tax asset













1,658,882

















1,525,185





















































TOTAL ASSETS









$





23,422,323













$





23,411,636























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















































































Current Liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





700,472













$





859,483













Accrued expenses













1,848,018

















1,718,574













Customer deposits













2,289,844

















2,413,195













Income taxes payable













188,650

















496,055













Total current liabilities













5,026,984

















5,487,307





















































Deferred tax liability













122,475

















132,134













Total liabilities













5,149,459

















5,619,441





















































Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)













-

















-





















































Stockholders’ Equity









































Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,751,153





issued and 15,727,702 outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and 15,751,153





issued and 15,749,037 outstanding as of February 28, 2025













157,512

















157,512













Additional paid-in capital













10,093,197

















10,018,034













Accumulated earnings













8,109,501

















7,624,516













Treasury stock, at cost, 23,451 shares and 2,116 shares, May 31, 2025 and





February 28, 2025, respectively













(87,346





)













(7,867





)









Total stockholders’ equity













18,272,864

















17,792,195





















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









$





23,422,323













$





23,411,636





















See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.































SONO-TEK CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended May 31,

































2025

























2024



















































Net Sales









$





5,132,773













$





5,031,038













Cost of Goods Sold













2,468,259

















2,576,551













Gross Profit













2,664,514

















2,454,487





















































Operating Expenses









































Research and product development costs













668,470

















731,430













Marketing and selling expenses













858,151

















897,190













General and administrative costs













654,525

















587,571













Total Operating Expenses













2,181,146

















2,216,191





















































Operating Income













483,368

















238,296





















































Interest and Dividend Income













142,098

















142,654













Net unrealized (loss)/gain on marketable securities













(21,923





)













10,361





















































Income Before Income Taxes













603,543

















391,311





















































Income Tax Expense













118,558

















60,474





















































Net Income









$





484,985













$





330,837





















































Basic Earnings Per Share









$





0.03













$





0.02





















































Diluted Earnings Per Share









$





0.03













$





0.02





















































Weighted Average Shares - Basic













15,733,955

















15,750,880





















































Weighted Average Shares - Diluted













15,748,556

















15,774,376





















See notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.































SONO-TEK CORPORATION









PRODUCT, MARKET, AND GEOGRAPHIC SALES









(Unaudited)





















Product Sales:

























Three Months Ended May 31,

















Change

























2025

























% of total

















2024

























% of total

















$

























%











Fluxing Systems









$





152,000













3





%









$





134,000













2





%













18,000













13





%









Integrated Coating Systems













3,054,000













59





%













747,000













15





%













2,307,000













309





%









Multi-Axis Coating Systems













677,000













13





%













2,664,000













53





%













(1,987,000





)









(75





%)









OEM Systems













130,000













3





%













332,000













7





%













(202,000





)









(61





%)









Spare Parts, Services and Other













1,120,000













22





%













1,154,000













23





%













(34,000





)









(3





%)









TOTAL









$





5,133,000





















$





5,031,000





















$





102,000













2





%































Market Sales:

























Three Months Ended May 31,

















Change

























2025

























% of total

















2024

























% of total

















$

























%











Electronics/Microelectronics









$





943,000













19





%









$





1,568,000













31





%













(625,000





)









(40





%)









Medical













809,000













16





%













857,000













17





%













(48,000





)









(6





%)









Alternative Energy/Clean













3,248,000













63





%













2,282,000













46





%













966,000













42





%









Emerging R&D and Other













14,000













0





%













11,000













0





%













3,000













27





%









Industrial













119,000













2





%













313,000













6





%













(194,000





)









(62





%)









TOTAL









$





5,133,000





















$





5,031,000





















$





102,000













2





%































Geographic Sales:





















Three Months Ended

















































May 31,

















Change

























2025

















2024

















$

















%















U.S. & Canada









$





3,543,000













$





3,091,000













$





452,000













15





%













Asia Pacific (APAC)













597,000

















513,000

















84,000













16





%













Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA)













897,000

















1,245,000

















(348,000





)









(28





%





)









Latin America













96,000

















182,000

















(86,000





)









(47





%





)









TOTAL









$





5,133,000













$





5,031,000













$





102,000













2





%











