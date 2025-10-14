Sono-Tek Corporation Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sono-Tek Corporation (SOTK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $423.69 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $340.68 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $5.162 billion from $5.161 billion last year.

Sono-Tek Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

