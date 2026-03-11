SONO Strengthens Portfolio With the Launch of Sonos Play & Era 100 SL

Sonos, Inc. SONO is doubling down on its core differentiator—an integrated home audio ecosystem. With the launch of Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL, the company is reinforcing its strategy of building a sound system that grows with users over time rather than forcing them to replace devices with each upgrade.

Sonos has already opened pre-orders starting March 10, 2026, through its official website and select retail partners. General availability is scheduled for March 31, 2026. Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL are priced at $299 and $189, respectively.

A Portable Speaker Designed for the Sonos Ecosystem

The Sonos Play is positioned as the brand’s most versatile speaker to date. It combines the performance expected from a home speaker with the portability needed for on-the-go listening. At its core, Sonos Play delivers rich stereo audio designed for immersive listening. Whether used alone or paired with another speaker for stereo sound, it is engineered to produce balanced, room-filling audio that Sonos products are known for. When connected to Wi-Fi, the speaker becomes part of the broader Sonos system. Users can group speakers across rooms or create stereo pairs, delivering synchronized audio throughout the home.

Portability is a major design focus. Sonos Play offers up to 24 hours of battery life, making it suitable for outdoor use, travel, or extended listening sessions. The device includes a removable utility loop for easy carrying and features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, ensuring durability in various environments. Another standout feature is its built-in power bank, allowing users to charge their smartphones directly from the speaker. This adds practical utility during outdoor activities or travel.

The most innovative addition is the ability to group speakers via Bluetooth when away from home. Traditionally, Sonos speakers rely on Wi-Fi for synchronized multi-room playback. With Sonos Play, users can connect their phone via Bluetooth and then press and hold the play/pause button to link up to three additional Sonos Play or Move 2 speakers. This creates a portable multi-speaker system without requiring a home network, an important step in extending Sonos beyond the living room.

Sound quality remains central to the experience. The speaker uses Automatic Trueplay tuning, which dynamically adjusts audio output based on the surrounding environment, ensuring balanced sound whether indoors or outdoors. Sonos also emphasizes sustainability with the Play speaker. It features optimized power management and a replaceable battery, extending the product’s lifespan and reducing electronic waste.

Era 100 SL — A Simpler Version in the Sonos Ecosystem

While Sonos Play targets versatility and mobility, Sonos Era 100 SL focuses on simplicity and accessibility. The Era 100 SL is a mic-free version of the popular Era 100, designed for users who prefer a more private listening experience without requiring a voice assistant functionality. By removing the microphones and streamlining certain features, Sonos has created a more affordable gateway into its ecosystem.

Despite its simplified design, the speaker still delivers room-filling sound and retains the core capabilities that define the Sonos experience. Users can connect the speaker over Wi-Fi, stream music from more than 100 supported services, and integrate it with other Sonos speakers for multi-room audio. Sonos continues to collaborate with industry partners and incorporates feedback from its user community to refine product development.

Furthermore, all Sonos speakers are tuned with input from the Sonos Soundboard, a collective of professionals from music, film and other creative industries. This helps ensure that the sound remains faithful to the creator’s intent.

Sonos is benefiting from solid demand across its system product categories, which remained strong in the first quarter. The company is also seeing advantages from its expanding global presence despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Continued product innovation and new features added to existing devices support growth prospects. Recently, Sonos introduced Amp Multi, with more product launches planned later this year as part of its strategy to strengthen the Sonos ecosystem through a simpler, more reliable and scalable platform while maintaining operational discipline and driving long-term value.

For the fiscal second quarter 2026, Sonos projects revenues in the range of $250 million to $280 million, representing a year-over-year change from a 4% decline to an 8% increase, with about 2% growth at the midpoint. However, softer consumer spending, tariff-related uncertainties and increased promotional activity could weigh on performance.

SONO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

SONO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 21.8% in the past year against the Zacks Audio Video Production industry's fall of 8.9%.



Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA sport a Zacks Rank #1, while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

