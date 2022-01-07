SONO Stock: The Google News That Has Sonos Investors Smiling Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock is jumping Friday following news of the speaker company winning a legal battle against Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

The legal battle between Sonos and Google was settled by a judge last year. Now the US International Trade Commission is placing a ban on the company. As a result, Google is changing how its speakers operate.

The basic gist of it is that Google speakers using the Speaker Group function can no longer have all of their volume adjusted at once. In addition to that, users are no longer able to use the physical volume buttons on their smartphones to change speaker volume, reports Cnet.

With this change, Google speakers just became much more of a hassle to use when compared to Sonos’ offerings. That could give the speaker company a leg up over the tech giant in the market thanks to the five patents the legal battle protected.

Google speaker owners that want to learn more about the changes to their devices are in luck. The company provided a blog post going over the changes that provides all the details.

Comments responding to that blog post are taking Google to task over the change to its speakers. The following are a few of the verbal barbs being thrown at the company.

“this is not ok. Completely negates why I bought into Google speakers for the house. I believe a rebate is in order, your devices no longer work as advertised and as sold. I shall have to look elsewhere.”

“So you got sued by Sonos and we pay the price? Either get some better lawyers and win the suit or pay Sonos a royalty or start issuing refunds to customers.”

Where do i apply for a refund? Have four google home max’s, one google home, two chromecast with gtv, three Chromecast audios and two jbl speakers which don’t work as advertised any longer….”

Today’s news saw SONO stock take off in early trading this morning. However, the shares have been heading lower since then. That comes as trading slows with more than 1 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 2.5 million shares.

SONO stock is up 1% as of Friday morning.

