Sono Group Reports Positive Turnaround in 2024

December 06, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Sono Group (SEVCF) has released an update.

Sono Group N.V. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, achieving an operating income of EUR 59.9 million compared to a loss of EUR 37.1 million in the same period last year. This positive result was influenced by a substantial gain from deconsolidation, marking a notable shift in the company’s financial trajectory. However, the company still faces challenges with a negative equity position of EUR 24.9 million.

