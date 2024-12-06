Sono Group Reports Positive Turnaround in 2024

Sono Group (SEVCF) has released an update.
Sono Group N.V. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, achieving an operating income of EUR 59.9 million compared to a loss of EUR 37.1 million in the same period last year. This positive result was influenced by a substantial gain from deconsolidation, marking a notable shift in the company’s financial trajectory. However, the company still faces challenges with a negative equity position of EUR 24.9 million.
