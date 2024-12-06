Sono Group Reports Positive Turnaround in 2024

Sono Group (SEVCF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sono Group N.V. reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, achieving an operating income of EUR 59.9 million compared to a loss of EUR 37.1 million in the same period last year. This positive result was influenced by a substantial gain from deconsolidation, marking a notable shift in the company’s financial trajectory. However, the company still faces challenges with a negative equity position of EUR 24.9 million.

For further insights into SEVCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.