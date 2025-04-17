Sono Group Reports First Annual Net Income of €65 Million and Expands Solar Product Portfolio with New Partnership

Sono Group achieved €65 million net income, expanded its solar portfolio, and formed a strategic partnership with Merlin Solar.

Quiver AI Summary

Sono Group has reported its first-ever annual net income of €65.0 million for 2024, primarily driven by reconsolidation gains. The company expanded its solar product portfolio to include solutions for commercial vehicles like trucks, vans, and refrigerated trailers, and formed a strategic partnership with Merlin Solar to enhance its market presence across Europe, North America, and South America. Sono also achieved a significant regulatory milestone by becoming the first in Germany to obtain National Type Approval for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics. To strengthen its financial position, Sono plans to convert its outstanding notes payable into preferred equity, eliminating short-term obligations. Overall, the company is focused on collaboration with OEMs and aims to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market to further its growth and visibility in the solar mobility sector.

Potential Positives

First annual net income of €65.0 million, marking a significant financial milestone for the company.

Expansion of the solar product portfolio to include solutions tailored for trucks, vans, and refrigerated trailers, reflecting a commitment to meeting diverse market needs.

Strategic partnership with Merlin Solar, enhancing international distribution and co-marketing efforts across Europe, North America, and South America.

Received Germany’s first National Type Approval for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (ViPV), a regulatory achievement that may facilitate broader adoption of solar technology in commercial vehicles.

Potential Negatives

Net income of €65.0 million was primarily driven by reconsolidation gains, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of profitability without such one-time events.

The company has significant short-term liabilities of €25.16 million compared to current assets of only €2.29 million, indicating potential liquidity risks.

The reliance on convertible notes and ongoing capital structure optimization efforts suggest challenges in attracting stable financing without incurring further debt or restructuring obligations.

FAQ

What is Sono Group's recent financial accomplishment?

Sono Group reported its first annual net income of €65.0 million for fiscal year 2024, primarily due to reconsolidation gains.

What solar solutions has Sono Group recently introduced?

Sono Group expanded its solar product portfolio to include offerings for trucks, vans, and refrigerated trailers, enhancing solar mobility solutions.

Which partnership did Sono Group recently announce?

In March 2025, Sono Group announced a strategic partnership with Merlin Solar Technologies for global distribution and co-marketing of solar products.

What significant regulatory approval did Sono Group achieve?

Sono Group received Germany’s first National Type Approval for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (ViPV) in January 2025, facilitating broader adoption.

How is Sono Group enhancing its capital structure?

The company aims to convert notes payable into preferred equity, improving its balance sheet and eliminating short-term financial obligations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Sono Group reports first annual net income of €65.0 million, primarily due to reconsolidation gains.













Expanded solar product portfolio to include solutions for trucks, vans, and refrigerated trailers.













Forged strategic partnership with Merlin Solar, enabling global distribution and co-marketing in Europe, North America and South America.













Achieved Germany’s first National Type Approval for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (ViPV).













Targets to convert its notes payable into preferred equity, strengthening the balance sheet and eliminating short-term obligations.









MUNICH, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (OTC: SEVCF) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH or “Sono Motors”), the solar technology company, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024.





“2024 marked an important turning point for Sono Group. We recorded our first annual net income, streamlined our operations, and took meaningful steps to strengthen our capital structure. At the same time, we expanded our product portfolio, deepened our focus on OEM partnerships, and launched new solar mobility solutions aligned with the needs of commercial vehicle manufacturers. The agreement with Merlin Solar Technologies is an excellent example of our strategic plans to broaden our reach and complement our core technologies. We believe these developments reflect the potential of our business model and our ability to deliver long-term value,” said George O’Leary, Managing Director and CEO of Sono Group N.V.







2024 Business Highlights











Product Portfolio Diversification:



In 2024, Sono Group broadened its solar integration offerings beyond the Solar Bus Kit to include retrofit and integration solutions for trucks, vans, and refrigerated trailers. This product diversification reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to delivering modular and scalable solar mobility solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the commercial transportation sector.











Technological Advancements:



The Company refined its proprietary high-voltage solar charge controller (MCU) and launched a new solar integration solution specifically designed to meet the requirements of OEMs manufacturing vehicles with higher energy demands. These solutions enable seamless integration into both low- and high-voltage vehicle architectures, reinforcing Sono’s focus on engineering flexibility and future-ready design, and our mission of providing solar technology on every commercial vehicle.











Recognition for Innovation:



In November 2024, Sono Group was honored with the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award for Green Innovation at the IBE Intermobility and Bus Expo in Rimini, Italy. The award, which celebrates excellence in sustainable transportation technologies, recognized the Company’s pioneering role in advancing solar integration across commercial vehicles.











Funding and Capital Structure Improvements:



Throughout 2024, the Company successfully secured funding through a series of transactions, including convertible debentures and a subsequent agreement to exchange all outstanding debt into a new class of preferred equity. These steps are expected to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and help enable its strategic shift toward capital-efficient growth once we achieve an uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market.









Recent Updates











Partnership with Merlin Solar Technologies:



In March 2025, Sono Group announced its co-marketing agreement with the U.S.-based Merlin Solar Technologies. Under this agreement, Sono will distribute Merlin’s advanced solar modules in Europe, while Merlin will offer Sono’s proprietary solar charge controllers in its Mobile Power Solutions across North and South America. This partnership expands the Company’s international footprint and reinforces its role as a provider of comprehensive solar solutions for commercial mobility.











Strategic Focus on OEM Collaborations:



In line with its evolving business model, Sono Group is placing increased emphasis on OEM partnerships, working directly with vehicle manufacturers to deliver integrated, end-to-end solar solutions. While continuing to offer solar retrofit kits to a wide customer base, the Company is prioritizing factory-level integration of the production line, enabling OEMs to offer solar-powered options at the point of vehicle sale.











Regulatory Milestone Achieved:



In January 2025, Sono Group became the first company in Germany to receive National Type Approval (Teiletypgenehmigung, TTG) for vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (ViPV). This certification marks a significant regulatory achievement, facilitating broader adoption of solar integration in commercial vehicles across Germany and potentially influencing standards in other markets.









Financial Highlights











Net Income:



Sono Group reported a net income of €65.0 million for fiscal year 2024, marking the first annual profit in the Company’s history. This result was primarily driven by a gain recognized on the reconsolidation of its subsidiary Sono Motors, which followed the successful conclusion of self-administration proceedings in early 2024.











Reduced Operating Expenses:



Reflecting its capital-light and asset-light business strategy, the Company achieved a significant reduction in operating expenses across all major categories. General and administrative expenses, R&D costs, and selling and distribution expenses were substantially lower year-over-year, highlighting a disciplined cost structure aligned with Sono’s lean operational model.











Disciplined Financial Management and Capital Structure Optimization:



Throughout 2024, the Company took active steps to optimize its capital structure and improve financial resilience. In addition to significantly reducing operating expenses, Sono Group entered into a debt-to-equity exchange agreement with its investor, which after fulfilling certain conditions precedent would allow for the conversion of all the Company’s outstanding debt into a new class of preferred equity. This move is expected to eliminate short-term debt obligations, directly improving Sono’s financial health and strengthening its balance sheet.







Building on the momentum of 2024, Sono Group aims to advance its OEM strategy, strengthen global collaborations, and continue developing cutting-edge solar mobility solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. The Company is also pursuing an uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market, which, if completed, is expected to increase visibility, enhance liquidity, and support its long-term shareholder value creation goals.







ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.









Sono Group N.V.



(OTCQB: SEVCF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Motors, and their solar solutions, visit



sonogroupnv.com



and



sonomotors.com



. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target", “will” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and Sono Motors (together, the “companies”). Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: the Company’s ability to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, including meeting the initial listing requirements; the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions precedent set forth in its recent securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) and exchange agreement (“Exchange Agreement”) entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”); the timing of closing the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Exchange Agreement; the impact of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement on the Company’s operating results; the ability to access the unfunded portion of the investment from Yorkville, including our ability to successfully comply with the agreements related thereto and the absence of any termination event or any event of default; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; our ability to comply with OTCQB continuing standards; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of our business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating our solar technology onto third party vehicles; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize our solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.sonomotors.com. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.







CONTACT:







Press:







press@sonomotors.com



|



ir.sonomotors.com/news-events







Investors:







ir@sonomotors.com



|



ir.sonomotors.com







LinkedIn:







https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonogroupnv

















FINANCIAL RESULTS







(amounts in € thousands, except share and per share data)







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













€k









FY 2024









FY 2023













ASSETS



















Current Assets

















Cash





1,354





7,412









Inventory





304





–









Prepaid taxes





531





681









Prepaid expenses and other





103





778











Total Current Assets









2,292









8,871











Property, plant and equipment





129





–









Right of use lease assets





630





679











TOTAL ASSETS









3,051









9,550

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















Current Liabilities

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





575





56,576









Lease liability, current portion





58





49









Convertible notes payable at fair value





24,035





25,629









VAT payable





487





14,350









Other current liabilities





5





4











Total Current Liabilities









25,160









96,608











Long-Term Liabilities

















Lease liability, long term portion





572





630











Total Liabilities









25,732









97,238











Shareholders’ Equity

















Ordinary Shares





28





85









High Voting Shares





20





60









Additional paid-in capital





298,699





298,621









Accumulated deficit





(321,428)





(386,454)











Total Shareholders’ Equity









(22,681)









(87,688)













TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES









3,051









9,550





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













€k









FY 2024









FY 2023











Revenue





–





42









Cost of sales





–





(70)











Gross margin







–







(28)











Operating Expenses and Costs

















Selling and distribution expenses





678





1,110









General and administrative expenses





4,718





13,213









Research and development





1,118





16,136









(Gain)/Loss on deconsolidation/reconsolidation





(62,554)





21,778









Other Operating income





(399)





(976)











Total Operating Expenses and Costs









(56,508)









51,261









































Income (Loss) from Operations









56,508









(51,289)



























Other Income (Expenses)

















Income/(Loss) from changes in fair value of convertible note payable carried at fair value





8,923





5,404









Interest income





–





13









Interest expense





–





(55)









(Loss)/Gain on foreign currency translation





(405)





220









Total Other Income (Expenses)





8,518





5,582



























NET INCOME (LOSS)









65,026









(45,707)























Net income (loss) per share to common shareholders:

















Basic, €





44.86





(31.99)









Diluted, €





3.77





(31.99)

























Weighted average number of common shares:

















Basic, €





1,449,485





1,428,858









Diluted, €





17,254,895





1,428,858







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.