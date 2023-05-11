SONO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.94, changing hands as low as $16.08 per share. Sonos Inc shares are currently trading off about 20.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SONO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SONO's low point in its 52 week range is $13.65 per share, with $24.5572 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.57.
