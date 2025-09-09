Markets

Sono CEO George O'Leary Resigns; Kevin McGurn Appointed Successor

September 09, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sono Group N.V. (SSM), the solar technology company, on Tuesday announced that George O'Leary has voluntarily provided his notice of resignation as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9.

The company's Supervisory Board has appointed Kevin McGurn as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9.

George O'Leary will support an orderly transition through December 31.

The company said O'Leary's resignation was not related to any disagreement over its operations, policies, or practices.

Under O'Leary's leadership, the company shifted from its automotive roots to focus on solar technology, advancing solar mobility integration while delivering a financial turnaround.

McGurn with more than two decades has previously worked at T-Mobile, Vevo, and Hulu.

