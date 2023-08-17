Sonnet (SONN) Up as Ovarian Cancer Drug Enters Clinical Study

Sonnet BioTherapeutics’s SONN shares rose 16.17% on receiving investigational new drug (IND) application clearance from the FDA to initiate a clinical study of its lead candidate, SON-1010, in combination with Tecentriq (atezolizumab), an immune checkpoint inhibitor developed by Roche RHHBY. The combination study will be evaluated in a phase Ib/IIa study on patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The early-mid stage therapy is referred to as SB221, which is a global, dose-escalation study assessing the safety, tolerability and efficacy of SON-1010, in combination with Roche’s atezolizumab. Part one of this two-part study recently started enrolling patients in Australia. The IND clearance enabled a wider global reach for the study and will potentially accelerate patient recruitment through the involvement of U.S. trial sites.

In January 2023, Sonnet and Roche entered into a collaboration agreement to develop the combination of SON-1010 with atezolizumab for patients with ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is the most common malignancy and the leading cause of cancer-related death in women across the world. Even though there are more ways to treat ovarian cancer now than before, the results of these treatments are not satisfactory. In the pre-clinical studies, SON-1010 has shown extended pharmacokinetic (PK) properties that can help improve the overall survival in cancer patients.

SON-1010 is a modified version of Interleukin 12 (IL-12), developed using Sonnet’s proprietary FHAB technology. The candidate is also being evaluated in an early-stage study for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Tecentriq is Roche’s leading immuno-oncology drug being developed for multiple indications. It is approved for advanced bladder cancer, advanced lung cancer, initial therapy of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, PD-L1-positive triple-negative breast cancer and unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. Roche generated Tecentriq sales of CHF 1.8 billion in the first half of 2023.

